Damian Lillard Sends Definitive Message on Steph Curry in Head-Turning Rant

While this season hasn’t gone quite according to plan for the Golden State Warriors, it’s hard to ignore their success over the past decade. They’ve won four championships in the last eight seasons and have done so with the help of one of the greatest trios in league history.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have built a legacy in Golden State, but Curry changed the course of the league. His three-point shooting has been game-changing, and he’s widely considered the best shooter in NBA history. However, Damian Lillard recently went on a fiery rant about why he should be second on that list, admitting that Curry is the clear-cut number one.

“I always see stuff on social media where they talk about the greatest shooters of all-time and they always act like it’s just crazy for people to mention me,” said Lillard via Casey Holdahl of the Portland Trail Blazers’ team website. “I think for how many threes I’ve made, for how consistent I make them, the level of difficulty that I shoot threes with over years and years and years, I just think it’s kind of crazy people don’t mention me in those discussions.

“Obviously I think Steph is the greatest ever, but I think after him, I don’t see why I’m not clear-cut in that discussion, not just by makes, but how I shoot it, how I make tough ones all the time, how easy I shoot the ball. I’m looking forward to keep climbing that list so once I get up there in that top two, top three, I’m curious to see what people will say about me as a shooter at that point.”

As things stand, Curry is the all-time leader in three-pointers made at 3,248. Meanwhile, Lillard is a bit far behind him, as he sits in eighth place at 2,223 made threes.

Stephen Curry Provides Update on Injury

He may be the best shooter to ever play in the league, but he’s not immune to injuries. It was recently revealed that the superstar point guard would miss a few weeks due to a shoulder injury, which could seriously hurt the Warriors’ ability to maintain their place in the Western Conference standings.

That being said, Curry’s in good spirits. He said that he’s “just trying to stay positive.”

“Just trying to stay positive and understand I’ll be back sooner than later, hopefully. And hopefully, I won’t miss a beat in terms of the rest of my body and my game with how I’ve been playing.”

Jordan Poole Urged to Step Up After Stephen Curry Injury

With Curry set to miss some time, the Warriors will need all hands on deck in order to keep climbing up the standings after a rocky start. Big man Kevon Looney called out Jordan Poole to bring his A-game while Curry is out.

“Sometimes when he doesn’t get it going in the first half, he might get down on himself,” Looney said. “He didn’t shoot a lot of shots, he let the game come to him and in the second half he really took over and gave us that punch that we needed. That’s what he expect from him. He’s a great player and he steps up in big games and big moments. With Steph being out, he’s gonna have a lot more on his shoulders, and I think he’s ready for it.”