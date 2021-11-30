Warriors Send Wingman to G League Ahead of Suns Matchup

The Golden State Warriors made a roster move ahead of the team’s highly anticipated matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

The Dubs sent shooting guard Damion Lee to its G League affiliate in Santa Cruz on Tuesday, November 30. The news was first reported via Twitter by Kendra Andrews, of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA.

Warriors have assigned Damion Lee to the G League, where he will practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors today. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) November 30, 2021

“Warriors have assigned Damion Lee to the G League, where he will practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors today,” Andrews wrote.

The reason for what is likely to be a temporary demotion was not listed. However, Lee and Sydel Curry, the younger sister of Warriors’ teammate Steph Curry, welcomed a son into the world just a few days before the Warriors made the decision. Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee was born on Friday, November 26.

Lee will join both Klay Thompson and James Wiseman in Santa Cruz, who were designated for the G League earlier this week as part of their rehabilitation schedules on the way back to regular game action.

Lee’s Absence Could Leave Warriors Short-Handed Against Suns

The timing of Lee’s absence is less than ideal for the league-leading Warriors (18-2), who take on the NBA’s second-best team in the Suns (17-3) Tuesday night.

The Suns have won 16 games in a row, and the Warriors could find it difficult to handle the likes of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson down a useful number of wing defenders. Anthony Slater, of The Athletic, reported details of the Dubs’ issues prior to the game.

Andrew Wiggins is now listed as questionable against the Suns tonight. Back spasms. Wing depth already a problem for Warriors with Iguodala/Lee out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 30, 2021

Beyond Wiggins' back issues, forward Andre Iguodala has been battling problems with his right knee. Iguodala has missed six games with swelling in the joint, and there is no solid timetable for the veteran's return to active status.

Beyond Wiggins’ back issues, forward Andre Iguodala has been battling problems with his right knee. Iguodala has missed six games with swelling in the joint, and there is no solid timetable for the veteran’s return to active status.

“This is what happens when you have that much mileage. Something happens, and it keeps you out a little bit longer,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr prior to the team’s November 26 matchup with the Portland Trailblazers. “It’s not a long-term concern. Just wait until the swelling goes down, it’s going down, and then he’s got to get on the court for a few days.”

Warriors and Suns Battle for Western Conference Supremacy

As unstoppable as Golden State has been to this point in the season, the Suns have been almost just as good.

After a 1-3 start on the year, Phoenix has not lost a single game. Just one win out of first place in the Western Conference, the Suns can claim the top spot from the Dubs Tuesday in the desert. Should the Warriors falter, they will get a chance to win the bragging rights back immediately, as Golden State’s next game is scheduled for Friday, December 3, at home against — you guessed it — the Suns.

Phoenix, however, will be at a distinct disadvantage in Friday’s contest. The Suns travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons Thursday, meaning their Friday date with the Dubs in the Bay Area will be the second night of a back-to-back set on the road. Typically, such games are considered scheduled losses, as they often times necessitate rest for key players.

That said, with the stakes just about as high as they can ever get only 20 games into the regular season, it’s safe to assume the Suns will plan around the Pistons to make sure they put the best team possible on the court against Golden State Friday.