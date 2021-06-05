76ers’ Daryl Morey Explains Controversial Comment About Steph Curry

Daryl Morey insists that he’s not trying to recruit Steph Curry away from the Golden State Warriors after the Philadelphia 76ers executive sparked some controversy with an offhand comment on social media.

Steph had taken to Instagram to share some praise for brother Seth Curry after he turned in a 30-point game as the Sixers closed out the Washington Wizards and advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Morey tweeted a screenshot of Steph’s post and included the caption “join ’em,” which many saw as a sly attempt to recruit the Warriors star. Morey now insists that’s not the case.

Morey Defends Post

The post prompted many to accuse Morey of tampering, which has gotten him in trouble in the past. As Wes Goldberg of The Reporter recalled, Morey had been fined $50,000 for a tweet that congratulated James Harden on the anniversary of a scoring milestone. Harden, who had played for Morey while he was with the Houston Rockets, had just demanded a trade out of Houston at the time that Morey shared his congratulations.

Despite his past troubles, Morey insisted that he meant nothing by his tweet to Steph Curry, saying that he was just thrilled to have Seth on the Sixers.

My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers — nothing else! — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021