Longtime NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb on LeBron James Landing with Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made headlines last summer when he mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a team he could potentially join and do “something special” with during an appearance on The Shop. He even waxed poetic about getting into “pissing matches” with Draymond Green.

And while a deal sending LeBron to the Bay seems like a farfetched concept, fans, pundits and even NBA executives continue to talk about potential moves.

Of course, the trade chatter reached a fever pitch earlier this season when, immediately following a loss to the Miami Heat, James declared, “I’m a winner, and I want to win… and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships,” as relayed by ESPN.

Regardless of the hints James may or may not be dropping about a desire to move on — and any Warriors-related musings notwithstanding — one league insider seems fairly certain that the GOAT candidate won’t end up anywhere near Golden State.

David Aldridge: Warriors Not Among the Small Group of Teams That Could Make a Legitimate Play for LeBron

LeBron James Drops NEW SEASON-HIGH 48 PTS in Lakers W | January 16, 2023 Led by LeBron James' season-high 48 points, along with 8 rebounds and 9 assists, the Los Angles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets, 140-132.

The Athletic‘s David Aldridge just went through every team in the Association in an attempt to suss out the ones that actually make sense as possible destinations for James in the event that his Lakers tenure ends. Alas, he doesn’t see the Dubs being one of the clubs on that list.

Wrote Aldridge:

While the Warriors want to keep Steph Curry’s window open as long as possible, I can’t see the Lakers being interested in any Golden State package centered around their young trio of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and/or Moses Moody. Nor would the Lakers do anything to help their in-state rivals extend their dynasty.

These comments stand in stark contrast to those made by a Western Conference exec to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney earlier this. Said the exec:

“If there is a bidding war going on at some point, the Warriors are in a great position because they can give you the young guys — Wiseman or Kuminga or Moody or [Patrick] Baldwin, whoever the Lakers want. But you have to add either [Jordan] Poole or [Andrew] Wiggins, and that’s not easy.

At the ripe, old age of 38, James is averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest. He just dropped a season-high 48 points during a win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Jaylen Brown Could Miss Warriors-Celtics Game

On Thursday, the Warriors will be making their first return to TD Garden since clinching their latest championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals back in June. However, one of that series’ biggest stars, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, may not be there for the rematch.

Via The Athletic’s Jared Weiss:

Jaylen Brown said he felt something flare up during the game and got an MRI that revealed some fluid and a grade 1 adductor strain. Brown went through an on-court workout today and will do some work in the weight room to evaluate his soreness ahead of a potential return tomorrow.

The 2021 All-Star is currently questionable to participate.

Brown is having a career year for the Cs in 2022-23, averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.