Kings’ Davion Mitchell Sounds Off on Warriors After Being Bested in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors are just one win away from sending the Sacramento Kings home and advancing to the second round of this season’s playoffs. Golden State’s earned the road-win needed to snatch home court from the Kings on Wednesday, 123-116.

With Sacramento’s backs now against the wall, guard Davion Mitchell discussed the mindset that he and his teammates have to bring to Chase Center for Game 6 against the Dubs.

“It’s kind of like desperation. I mean, it’s win or go home,” Mitchell said via NBC Sports Kings. “Just like how we were up 2-0 and they did a good job of coming out strong and hitting us in the mouth in Game 3. They kind of took that over. We gotta have the same mindset coming in. That’s a really good team, especially at home but we gotta punch them in the mouth first.”

Draymond Green Shouts Out Kevon Looney After Warriors Beat Kings

One of the unsung heroes in the Dubs’ big victory at Golden 1 Center was Kevon Looney. His presence on the glass was unmatched. The big man ripped down an impressive 22 rebounds in Game 5.

His performance didn’t go unnoticed, as Draymond Green was sure to bring attention to it when talking to the media.

“Kevon has become like an Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston, like a calming force.” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You know, when we were a lot younger in this run we had those guys, Shaun, Andre, that list goes on. But those two guys in particular that no matter what was going on, I start turning the ball over, Klay [Thompson] goes haywire, Steph [Curry] goes haywire, and they would come in and just calm us down. Kevon is that for this team. He’s that stabilizing force that allows everyone else to focus on what they need to focus on. The way he rebounds the ball is incredible. His playmaking has taken another step in the right direction. He just continues to get better. So, he’s a guy that we have the ultimate trust in. Also on the defensive end, you know if you get beat he’s going to be there. I know for me, when I’m on the floor with him I’m so much more comfortable on the defensive end just because he’s doesn’t miss any defensive assignment. And so, he’s been that guy for us all year, last couple years, and he’s continuing to get better.”

Warriors Steve Kerr Compares Draymond Green to Dirk Nowitzki

Green wasn’t too shabby himself. His 21 points, 7 assists, 4 steals, and 4 rebounds helped to propel the Warriors past the Kings for the pivotal win.

The 33-year-old was so in the zone that he even knocked down a pretty fadeaway with just under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Steve Kerr joked about the shot with reporters, saying Green resembled Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

“Draymond was amazing, especially down the stretch,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They were calling him ‘Draymond Nowitzki’ after the fadeaway; that was maybe the biggest shot of the game. That and [Andrew Wiggins] hit a fadeaway as well… Obviously, Steph and Klay, and there were a lot of big shots made in the game but those two stand out to me.”