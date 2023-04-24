Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Now ‘Doubtful’ for Game 5 Against Warriors

The Golden State Warriors may have caught a huge break ahead of their crucial Game 5 against the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento’s star guard De’Aaron Fox reportedly suffered a fractured index finger on his left hand, which he uses to shoot. According to “The Athletic’s” Shams Charania, Fox will be listed as doubtful for the pivotal matchup.

“Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania reported in a series of tweets. “Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors. The Kings All-Star guard is believed to have sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 and played through it. Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Sunday.”

The Kings All-Star guard is believed to have sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 and played through it. Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Sunday. https://t.co/41yWneUTWo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

Warrior’s Draymond Green Discusses Beef With De’Aaron Fox

Prior to Fox’s finger injury, he got into a heated exchange with Warriors star Draymond Green. About halfway through Sunday’s first quarter, the two began jawing back and forth, eventually each earning a technical foul.

De'Aaron and Draymond were chirping in the first quarter 🍿 pic.twitter.com/gXmc4pgHI4 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) April 23, 2023

After the game, Green released a new episode of his podcast “The Draymond Green Show” and went into detail about his run in with the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year.

“I return to the game [after the suspension] and, in true Draymond fashion, received a tech [after] about a minute or two of being in the game, if that long,” he said. “Fox and I were going back and forth, he was standing up for his guy, telling me it was BS.”

Green later added that he kept on to jawing at Fox, aiming to potential sucker him into a second technical foul, which would’ve resulted the star guard being ejected.

“We had a little jawing,” Green added. “Quite frankly, if I’m being honest, in that moment, I’m like, ‘Alright, we got one tech. Cool.’ As long as he’s still talking, I’m still talking, because, guess what, if we get another double tech, we’re both thrown out of the game. I think my team can survive my absence better than the Kings can survive Fox’s absence. My goal wasn’t to get [Fox] ejected because, quite frankly, I wasn’t trying to get myself ejected,” Green said. “But I’m also not backing down or ducking no smoke, ever. And I’m also going to be Draymond forever, and ain’t nothing changing that — not a suspension, not a tech. It [doesn’t] change that.”

Play

Video Video related to kings star de’aaron fox now ‘doubtful’ for game 5 against warriors 2023-04-24T15:58:45-04:00

Draymond Green Discusses Decision to Come Off of Warriors’ Bench

On Sunday, Green came of the bench for the first time since last season. He broke down the process that led to him suiting up as a reserve, explaining that he didn’t want to disrupt the rhythm his teammates had found in Game 3, while he served his suspension.

“When I watch basketball, I’m studying,” Green explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “And I studied that game. And I saw what was working, and we won. So, I’m a firm believer in, if something isn’t broke, you don’t fix it. And our offense was rolling, and we played good defensively. Really good defensively. So, I didn’t want to come back and just shake things up because I’m back. That’s not right. Jordan [Poole] went out there. He played well. We played well. He earned it. And our team earned that.”