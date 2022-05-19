Wild Trade Proposal Swaps Warriors Prospects for Rising Wing

Although the Golden State Warriors have the more complete roster entering their West Finals series against the Mavs, Dallas may just have the biggest arrow in their quiver in Luka Doncic. It’s a big statement to make when Steph Curry is on the other side, but the numbers bear it out.

Entering Game 1, Doncic was averaging 31.5 points per contest — the second-best mark among playoff participants — while adding 10.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals.

The three-time All-Star’s presence looms over the series to such a degree, in fact, that Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz just pitched a Warriors deal as part of his latest feature, which aimed to identify the “one trade every NBA team in the conference finals wishes it could make now,” with the aim of stopping Luka.

Depending on how one views the Dubs’ youngsters, though, it’s a trade that could pique some interest as an actual move this offseason.

Proposed Deal Lands De’Andre Hunter

Luka Dončić is going to be trouble for the Warriors in the WCF 🍿 | #TheRightTime with Bomani Jones Bomani Jones welcomes three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen to share how Mavericks G Luka Dončić has improved at getting his teammates involved and why the Warriors' previous style of play wasn't replicable. Plus, Timberwolves G Patrick Beverley's comments on Suns G Chris Paul, Joel Embiid's future with the Sixers, what's to come for the Celtics… 2022-05-18T22:00:13Z

In an effort to get Golden State a lockdown baller who — in a reality where deals could still be made at this point — could come in, slow Luka’s roll and boost the club’s title chances, Swartz proposed the following three-way trade:

Charlotte Hornets receive C James Wiseman

Atlanta Hawks receive F/C PJ Washington and G Moses Moody

Golden State Warriors receive F De’Andre Hunter

“The 24-year-old forward held Doncic to 23.5% shooting (4-of-17) as the primary defender during the regular season,” wrote Swartz, “using his combination of size (6-foot-8, 225 lbs.) and athleticism to challenge shots and keep him out of the paint.”

For the record, that’s the best mark league-wide among the 34 players who Doncic attempted 12 shots or more against this season.

While Hunter isn’t actually walking through that door to join the Dubs in their efforts against Doncic, Swartz opined that he “should be a trade target this offseason if he and the Hawks can’t agree to a new contract,” noting that the baller provides insurance in the event that Andrew Wiggins leaves after next season.

Does a Hunter Deal Make Sense?

This past season, the former No. 4 overall pick put up 13.4 points and 3.3 boards per game while shooting 37.9% from distance. One thing worth mentioning, though, is that his defensive rating actually ballooned in a bad way this season, jumping from an impressive 105.9 in 2020-21 to 113.9 in ’21-22.

Hunter also has a meniscus tear in his recent history.

Still, the 24-year-old has a nice track record as a defender overall and he showed signs of making a star turn offensively during Atlanta’s first-round series against the Heat. Over those five games, he averaged 21.2 points on shooting splits of 56-46-80 against a tough Miami front.

If you’re of the opinion that the Warriors need to go all-in while Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are still around — and you don’t think Wiseman and/or Moody will be able to contribute in a meaningful way next season — there’s definitely a method to Swartz’s madness.

