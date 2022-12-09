Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Land DeMar DeRozan

It’s been a rough season for the Golden State Warriors thus far, as they haven’t found the same groove they were in last year. After winning a championship just a few short months ago, they find themselves at 13-13 on the season, which is good for 10th in the Western Conference.

Their bench has struggled, and it could have them scrambling to find answers. While depth may be the answer, what if they could add a second star? Would they be interested in a trade for Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan?

Here’s an outline of a potential trade:

Warriors receive: DeRozan

Bulls receive: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo, Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

DeRozan is already 33 years old, so that may turn the Warriors away from the potential deal, but if they continue to be a .500 team, they may be forced to consider anything – even if that means giving up on their young core.

Adding a player like DeRozan would give the Warriors one of the best shot-makers in the league. He would diversify their offensive gameplan, and depending on how Steve Kerr doled out rotational minutes, he could be the best sixth man in the NBA.

So far this year, DeRozan is putting up solid numbers. He has appeared in all 24 of the Bulls’ games, playing 34.9 minutes per contest. The star forward is averaging 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 50.3% shooting from the field and 30.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors ‘Worried’ About Bench

The addition of DeRozan would give the Warriors a massive boost off their bench, as they lost a ton of depth this past offseason. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica all left Golden State for different squads.

And so far this season, sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports indicate that the team is “worried about everybody” outside of the starting lineup.

“The injury to [Donte] DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They’re worried about everybody beyond that starting five.”

Wiseman plays basketball today. And it’s his last chance to prove himself until we trade him for Jakob Poeltl 😃 pic.twitter.com/gOKWjrJoUM — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) December 7, 2022

Guys like Wiseman, Kuminga, and others haven’t panned out quite as the Warriors had hoped.

Wiseman Discusses Warriors G League Stint

Things have been so rough for Wiseman this season that the Warriors decided to send him down to the G League. After his initial stint away from the main squad, he discussed what he learned and his main takeaways from the experience.

“I’m focusing on improving in the small areas, just 1% better each day,” Wiseman said, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “Setting screens, getting to the dunker spot, protecting the rim more. I’m getting better at that … I feel like I’m getting my rhythm back and my confidence back.”

If he continues to struggle, then a trade for a star could be on the team’s radar, and DeRozan definitely fits that bill.