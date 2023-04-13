Ex-Warrior DeMarcus Cousins Finally Lands Deal to Continue Career

When fans last saw former Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins, the four-time All-Star was giving his former team all it could handle during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Cousins dropped 19 points in the fifth and final game of the Dubs’ first-round series against the Denver Nuggets and played well throughout.

“I also want to just mention how happy I am for DeMarcus Cousins,” Kerr said after that decisive contest, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “That guy put his heart on the line for us several years ago and he’s been through hell; torn Achilles, torn ACL. He’s a great guy, he was a great teammate here.”

Despite those efforts, Cousins has been forced to kick back and watch other players do their thing on the court this season as every team in the league took a pass on him last summer.

Flash forward to now, though, and the 32-year-old has finally found his next hardwood home.

Former Warrior DeMarcus Cousins Signs Contract in Baloncesto Superior Nacional

Per an announcement from the team on Tuesday, Cousins has put pen to paper on a deal with the Guaynabo Mets of Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN).

He’s just the latest former NBA star to be taking his game to the Carribbean, joining Brandon Knight, Hassan Whiteside and others. However, the Mets have high hopes that Cousins can be a lot more than just a big name on their roster.

“DeMarcus is one of the best basketball players of his generation, and from a talent standpoint, he will be one of the best to ever play in the BSN,” said Mets co-owner Marc Grossman in the release. “His ability to shoot and stretch the floor should be a great fit for the BSN’s fast-paced style of play. We’re excited to introduce him to Guaynabo and our fans.”

Guaynabo tipped off its 2023 slate late last month, but has struggled in the early campaign, winning just two of its first 10 games. The Mets’ next contest — and, potentially, Cousins’ debut — will come on the road against the division-leading Bayamon Vaqueros on April 15.

Cousins split the 2021-22 season between the Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Is an NBA Opportunity Still a Possibility for Cousins?

In the Mets’ announcement, it was opined that “there is no doubt that [Cousins] still has what it takes to play in the NBA.” And hitting the court again in the BSN may be a good way to audition for such an opportunity. That said, the clock is definitely ticking on a potential return as he approaches his mid-30s.

Thanks to his injuries, Cousins hasn’t really resembled his old All-Star self since the 2018-19 campaign with the Warriors. In 30 appearances for the Dubs that season, he averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest.

Even then, though, his skills had diminished considerably from his Sacramento Kings/New Orleans Pelicans heyday. Nevertheless, getting back to the Association seems to be the goal. But he’ll probably have to change some minds if he hopes to accomplish it.

“DeMarcus called me a month ago and he said, ‘Why am I not in the NBA?’” Warriors president Bob Myers revealed earlier this season during an All the Smoke appearance. “And I said, ‘You want that answer? …Because people are afraid of how you’re going to act.’ And he’s like ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Well whatever the reason is, it’s here now.’

“And I like DeMarcus. You guys may know him. He’s just… I can’t blame him for him because of all he’s been through.”