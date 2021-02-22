Houston Rockets All-Star Center Could Solve Warriors Thinning Big Man Issues

In the NBA today there are certain positions that need to be fulfilled in order for a team to remain whole. Teams need a point guard most oftentimes to run the offense, at least one capable wing player to match up with the growing sizes of other swingmen in the league, and a big man to help protect the basket as a last line of defense.

While the speed of the game has fluctuated to a more fast-paced style and centers are no longer the focal points of offenses they are still very much needed to help contest shots at the rim and grab rebounds to ignite the offense.

The Golden State Warriors are currently at a loss having been without a center since their rookie sensation James Wiseman went down with a wrist injury and have been without a player over 6’7 since both their power forwards Eric Paschall and Kevon Looney were injured and listed as out of their lineup.

The team has been able to hold strong given their record of 16-15 overall however they may need to look into adding another big man to their lineup if their current options will continue to be out for prolonged periods of time. Luckily for Golden State, a former All-Star center and former Warrior is about to part ways with his current team.

DeMarcus Cousins Will Part Ways with Houston Rockets

According to NBA insider for Stadium and The Athletic Shams Charania, DeMarcus Cousins and the Houston Rockets are planning on parting ways in the near future. This comes as a surprise given how vocal Cousins has been for the team and was prior to the exit of James Harden.

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in coming days, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston wants to go smaller, younger in frontcourt when Christian Wood returns and this allows Cousins to find an opportunity elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021

Given the context within Charania’s tweet, Cousins is looking for a situation where he will be able to receive more playing time. Prior to the season, not many expected Houston’s forward/center Wood to play as well as he has.

This would prove to be the ultimate reason why the Rockets can afford to make this decision. As I stated during the Russell Westbrook and Harden fallout, it seems as if now is the best time for the Warriors to put feelers out for Cousins and the type of situation he would best want to prove himself in.

Would Cousins to the Warriors Work?

Cousins has already been a Warrior before as some will remember him being the 5th All-Star on the team’s starting lineup when they had Cousins, two-time MVP Steph Curry, former Finals MVP Kevin Durant, All-Star Klay Thompson, and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

While this lineup was never able to fully be healthy on the court with one another, Cousins’ willingness to put his body on the line for the Warriors provides valuable insight into how committed he is. Having been in the Warriors system from then, his learning curve with the team’s offense wouldn’t be steep and he still has both Curry and Green to help him adjust.

Most importantly, his presence would give the Warriors what they need most right now, a big man. Having Cousins in their lineup will take the pressure off having to play small ball so often and will allow Looney, Paschall, and eventually Wiseman, to all slowly re-enter the lineup with a much lower risk of being hurt from being inserted too soon.

Lastly, it right now gives Cousins the best opportunity to receive the most playing time to once again prove that he is capable of high-level play. At his peak, Cousins was averaging 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and shooting 35% from behind the three-point line.

Even if it’s unlikely for him to return to the player he was then, being able to hit his current averages of 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and shooting 33% from three would do wonders for this current Warriors squad.

