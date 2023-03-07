Lakers Guard Issues Statement on Draymond Green After Brutal Warriors Loss

The Golden State Warriors have had a rough season thus far. A five-game win streak saw them finally break away from the .500 mark, but as soon as Stephen Curry returned to action, they dropped a game. The short-handed Los Angeles Lakers took them down.

Anthony Davis was nothing short of dominant against the Warriors, and a lot of people took notice. After the game, Dennis Schroder sent a message about Davis but showed some love to Warriors star Draymond Green in the process.

“AD is AD. One of one,” Schroder said via the Color VN YouTube channel. “When he’s in attack mode, it’s always going to be tough to stop him. I mean, Draymond (Green), of course, he’s one of the best defenders in the league, but AD is a top-five player in the world. So he made a hell of a play there. We needed that bucket.”

There was nothing the Warriors could do to slow Davis down in the loss. He finished the game with 39 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on 14-of-25 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting from beyond the three-point arc. He led the game in scoring and was seemingly unstoppable.

As for the Warriors, Curry led the way in the scoring column for them in his return to action. He put up 27 points, two rebounds, and six assists on 8-of-20 shooting from the floor and 5-of-13 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Stephen Curry Has High Praise for Anthony Davis

In addition to Schroder’s comments, Curry offered some high praise for Davis. When discussing what the Warriors need to improve upon moving forward, he showed love to Davis, complimenting his performance.

“Just our overall defensive intensity, and then our mindfulness on the offensive end of how we’re trying to get shots,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I know we shoot a lot of threes, but I think tonight we, for the most part, we had really, really good ones. Even when it gets down to the last six minutes of the game, I don’t mind any of those shots. I think sometimes we talk about like hero ball or, you know, unnecessary threes, but all of them were really good looks. [We] didn’t make them and then, or, made some, didn’t make the last two. And then AD [Anthony Davis] played amazing tonight, which was tough to keep going back and forth. But defensively, our road splits have been trash all year in all categories. So, just trying to correct that as much as possible is our challenge. First quarter, we were down 20, and to fight our way back shows you how much it matters to us to try to get over the hump on the road. We just got to have a better start.”

Klay Thompson Sounds Off on Warriors After Loss

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson had some words after the loss. He said that the Warriors are still confident in themselves moving forward.

“Our confidence is very high. I think I’ve stated this before, I’m never going to doubt this group or this franchise,” Thompson said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We still have a lot of basketball left and we can put ourselves in a great position to finish the year the way we want to.”