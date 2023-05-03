Dennis Schroder Issues Statement on Stephen Curry After Warriors Lose to Lakers

In Game 1 of their Western Conference Semi-Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors fell short.

The Lakers dominated the paint in an effort led by Anthony Davis—who finished the game with 30 points, 23 rebounds, and four blocks—and did a phenomenal job of shutting down the Warriors in that area on the other end.

Meanwhile, Golden State maintained their fast-paced offensive, getting up 53 three-point attempts and taking 14 more shots than the Lakers did.

But in the end, LA’s defensive prowess persevered, giving them a 1-0 series lead over the Warriors and stealing home-court advantage.

Stephen Curry put up solid numbers, but the tandem of Jarred Vanderbilt and Dennis Schroder made his life difficult all night. That being said, it was no easy task for Schroder.

“I mean, whatever it takes to win. But it’s really, really, really hard,” Schroder said of guarding Curry. “I mean, Steph is probably one of the best, conditioning-wise, in sports because he’s running around for 23 seconds and still taking a shot. So, just to be by him when he catches it makes it really, really tough. So, I might have to get an IV tonight.”

Dennis Schröder Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors 117-112

In the end, Curry finished the game with 27 points on 10-of-24 shooting from the floor and 6-of-13 shooting from deep. He also added six rebounds, three assists, and one steal to his totals.

As for Schroder, the Lakers guard made his mark, getting to the free-throw line for 10 attempts and nailing nine of them. He dropped 19 points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Schroder shot 5-of-10 from the floor.

LeBron James Urges Lakers to Defend Warriors Better

LeBron & Anthony Davis Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors 117-112

Despite their defensive successes in the paint, LeBron James still wasn’t totally pleased with the Lakers. Golden State’s 53 three-point attempts were the most of their playoff run thus far, and although it wasn’t enough to get them over the hump, they still made a few huge runs.

James stated that with how many open threes Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are already getting, LA can’t afford to give up anymore.

“We got to do a better job,” James said post-game. “I think, even though late, they made a run, and I think throughout the second half, just only giving up 48 points, that’s really good. But we had a couple of lulls where we allowed those guys—Steph, Klay, and Jordan—to get some looks. And if we’re really tuned in, it won’t happen.”

Stephen Curry Discusses Jordan Poole’s Final Shot in Warriors’ Game 1 Loss

Steve Kerr didn't have a problem with Jordan Poole's late missed 3-pointer after seeing Steph Curry double-teamed: "Pretty good look. That’s a shot he can hit. Really happy with that possession. Jordan had six threes already. It was a great shot for us." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the story of the night was Poole’s final shot attempt with roughly 10 seconds remaining. He chucked up a deep three instead of moving the ball and trying to get it back in Curry’s hands. However, after the game, head coach Steve Kerr said he was happy with the attempt.

“Pretty good look,” Kerr said via 95.7 The Game. “That’s a shot he can hit. Really happy with that possession. Jordan had six threes already. It was a great shot for us.”