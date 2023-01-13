Grizzlies Star Desmond Bane Sounds Off on ‘End’ of Warriors Dynasty

For years, the Golden State Warriors reigned supreme at the top of the Western Conference standings. They were the best team in the conference by a wide margin, and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Now, they’re struggling a bit, but they still have rivalries around the league. The biggest of which, at the moment, is the Memphis Grizzlies. And during a recent edition of The Old Man & The Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, Grizzlies star Desmond Bane gave some insight into the rivalry.

“I mean, I think that obviously, Golden State gets, you know, all the credit for everything that they’ve accomplished, you know, up to this point,” Bane told Redick and Alter. “But, you know, I mean, I think that that’s a team that, that we look at, and, you know, feel like we can accomplish similar things. I mean, obviously, we haven’t won a championship, so we don’t know exactly what it takes to get there and, you know, win a championship. But, you know, I mean, we’re young, we’re up and coming, we got a core group of guys that love playing together and being together. You know, so I think that they’re kind of, you know, they’ve come out and said in the media, I’ve heard Kerr say it, you know, ‘this might be the end.’ Who knows what this team looks like in a couple of years? And, you know, we’re kind of on a different trajectory than that. So I think that that kind of plays into, you know, some of the rivalry there.”

The Warriors and Grizzlies have faced off against one another in the postseason for two years in a row. Memphis got the better of Golden State two years ago, eliminating the Warriors in the Play-In Tournament. And then last year, the Warriors got their revenge, eliminating the Grizzlies in the second round of the playoffs.

Ja Morant Sends Message to Warriors

With how high-profile their rivalry has become, the Warriors and Grizzlies got a Christmas Day game this season. Ahead of the contest, Memphis star Ja Morant sent a message to the Warriors, who were slumping at the time.

“Obviously, it’s the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so you know, we always want to get our lick back,” Morant told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “Everybody knows what Golden State means to the game of basketball these last couple years. They’re the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they’re still one of the top teams in this league and can get going pretty fast. Wishing everybody to a speedy recovery and after that a healthy season.”

"Obviously, it's the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so you know, we always want to get our lick back. … They're the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they're still one of the top teams in this league."@jamorant on facing the Warriors Christmas day. pic.twitter.com/ACZsCaGCQo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 22, 2022

Despite missing Stephen Curry, the Warriors were still able to earn the win on Christmas.

Klay Thompson Calls Out Grizzlies After Winning Finals

The rivalry isn’t just one-sided, though. After Golden State won the championship in 2022, Klay Thompson called out Jaren Jackson Jr., who tweeted “strength in numbers” after defeating the Warriors earlier in the season.

“I can’t wait, there is this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season and it pissed me off so much,” Thompson said. “I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Frigging bum.”