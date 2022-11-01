Warriors Drop Disappointing Update on Banged-Up Bench Guard

Dub Nation had big hopes for the Golden State Warriors‘ title defense this season, and while there’s still a metric ton of basketball left to play, the early returns haven’t exactly inspired confidence in the possibility of a repeat.

Entering Tuesday night’s bout with the Miami Heat, the team sits at just 3-4 on the campaign. Moreover, the Dubs defense has given up a whopping 115.2 points per 100 possessions (just 24th league-wide). The club is also fouling at the incredible rate of 23.1 per game (fifth-most in the Association).

Aside from their D being uncharacteristically porous, another disturbing trend has emerged in the opening weeks. Specifically, that the team’s new-look second unit has fallen well short of the output needed to keep the wheels from coming off in multiple games.

As of this writing, only five players are posting positive net ratings teamwide — starters Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Every bench player is negative, save for rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. (who’s dead-even in one minute of action).

Clearly, Golden State needs more from its reserve corps. If the bench ballers are going to right the ship in the next game or two, though, they’ll have to do so without the help of a key cog.

DiVincenzo Remains Out With His Hamstring Injury

In advance of the Warriors’ showdown with Jimmy Butler and Co., an update was provided on the status of Donte DiVincenzo. The team noted that things were headed in the right direction for the backup guard but, unfortunately, his return date figures to be a ways out.

“Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered a strained left hamstring on October 23, was re-evaluated yesterday in the Bay Area,” the update read. “The re-evaluation indicated that Donte is making good progress. He will be re-evaluated again when the team returns home this weekend.”

The 25-year-old was injured during a game against the Sacramento Kings. On the play in question, the Warriors defense collapsed on center Richaun Holmes in the paint, prompting him to kick the ball out to forward Trey Lyles on the perimeter. DiVincenzo closed out hard on the play, but came up hobbling as a result.

Since then, he has missed four straight contests, with a fifth coming against the Heat. The Dubs will also play at Orlando on Thursday and in New Orleans the following night before returning to San Fran.

Over three appearances with the Warriors this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 5.0 points, 1.0 assists and 0.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game. He’s also connecting on 45.5% of his field-goal attempts, 33.3% from three-point range and 75.0% from the charity stripe.

Heat Shorthanded Against the Warriors

While DiVincenzo continues to be on the sidelines for the Bay Area Crew, the Heat are dealing with injury problems of their own heading into Tuesday’s game. As announced by the Heat during shootaround, former All-Star Victor Oladipo and young big man Omer Yurtseven have both been ruled OUT for the Warriors game.

As has become the norm for him in recent years, Oladipo is dealing with yet another knee issue and Miami is taking the slow and steady approach to getting him back on the court. Yurtseven, meanwhile, has been dealing with an ankle injury since the preseason.