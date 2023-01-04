Warriors Proposal Trades DiVincenzo & Wiseman for Center Upgrade, 3&D Wing

The Golden State Warriors seemed to have turned a corner in recent days. They’ve won five games in a row, all at home, and have improved their record to 20-18. But just because they’ve been playing better as of late doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

Golden State’s bench has been rough all year long, so attacking the trade market could be their best chance of improving that. One deal with the New York Knicks could help them do just that, as it would see them upgrade their backup center position.

Here’s a full outline of a potential trade:

Warriors receive: Isaiah Hartenstein, Cam Reddish

Knicks receive: James Wiseman, Donte DiVincenzo, 2027 2nd-Round Pick

Trading away DiVincenzo would be a tough blow to the Warriors, especially with how well he’s played lately. With Stephen Curry sidelined due to a shoulder injury, DiVincenzo has been stepping up in a big way for the Warriors.

However, while Reddish isn’t the same level of player as DiVincenzo right now, he still has a ton of potential. He’s a solid defender, and when at his best, he can be solid on the offensive end, too. But this deal would be more about the center position than the wing.

Wiseman has been an extreme disappointment this season. He still has a chance to turn his career around, but if the Warriors want to compete for a championship this season, swapping him out for Hartenstein would be a major upgrade. Hartenstein has emerged as a top-notch backup center over the past two seasons, and there’s no doubt he could play that same role in Golden State.

Warriors Should Target Alex Caruso in Trade

Adding Hartenstein and/or Reddish to the mix would be great for the Warriors, but it’s far from the only move they could explore over the next month. There are plenty of players who could help Golden State upgrade their second unit.

One of those players is sitting on a subpar Chicago Bulls squad. According to Michael Pina of The Ringer, the Warriors “should be tripping over themselves” to trade for Alex Caruso.

“Here’s a role player every contender should be tripping over themselves to acquire before the trade deadline. In a season with no prohibitive title favorite and nearly a third of the league believing they’re good enough to win it all, Caruso would be a savvy addition for literally every playoff team…

“Elsewhere, go on down the line. Warriors? Yes. Celtics? Their rotation is set, but if they want to get off Danilo Gallinari’s contract, sure. Pelicans? Of course. Nets, Cavs, Sixers, or Heat? You betcha. Suns? Absolutely positively. Any other team I haven’t mentioned? I don’t see why not,” Pina wrote.

Alex Caruso is ready to return tonight after missing the past three games 🙏@SociosUSA | #BullsNation https://t.co/bDYD0jIcQo pic.twitter.com/eL8Z0497rZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 31, 2022

Stephen Curry Praises Donte DiVincenzo

The unfortunate reality of Golden State’s trade situation is that they don’t have many easily tradable contracts. DiVincenzo is one of them. But as noted, it would be tough to trade DiVincenzo with how well he’s been playing. Curry even showed him some love for his impressive play.

“A prototypical experienced college player turned pro that’s been around winning and knows how to win,” Curry said via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. “He’s committed to always impacting the game whether it’s rebounding, defending, scoring. He’s got an opportunity here to lead and cement himself as a guy every team should want on their roster just because he can plug a lot of holes and do a lot of different things. He’s given us a lot of, just, presence. He can play with pretty much any lineup.”