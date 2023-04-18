Domantas Sabonis Has Message for Draymond Green After Warriors Lose to Kings

After dropping Game 1, the Golden State Warriors were looking to tie things up on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Unfortunately, they were unable to get the job done, and on top of that, Draymond Green was ejected for a scuffle with Domantas Sabonis.

The stomp that got Draymond ejected pic.twitter.com/1xtDYa0oQB — Sara Hodges KOVR (@saratalkssports) April 18, 2023

Sabonis fell to the ground and, in the process, grabbed Green’s leg. Green responded by stepping on Sabonis. Following the incident, Green was ejected, and Sabonis received a Flagrant 1 foul. After the game, Sabonis spoke about the altercation, noting that he has no animosity toward Green.

“Oh, no,” Sabonis said via House of Highlights when asked if he is upset with Green. “We’re both fighting for the rebound. We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It’s basketball. We got to move on to the next play.”

In addition, Sabonis stressed that the moment was simply a product of the intensity of the game.

“That’s playoff basketball,” Sabonis said. “Look at the fans. This is it. We’re here to fight. So, every time we step on the floor, we’re going to give everything for our teammates and the franchise.”

Sabonis put up solid numbers for the Kings in Game 2. He finished the night with 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

As for Green, he also played well, but his stats rarely jump off the page. He ended the game with eight points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from deep.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Discusses Ejection

Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.” Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2023

At the time of the incident, Green was not happy. He felt as though he did nothing wrong, as Sabonis had instigated the altercation by pulling on his foot. When he went back to the Warriors bench as the referees reviewed the play, he was even egging on the Golden 1 Center Crowd.

After the game, when asked about his ejection, Green stood by the feelings he had at the moment of the play.

“I got my foot grabbed. Second time in two nights and referees just watching,” Green said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I got to land my foot somewhere. I’m not the most flexible person. You can only step so far with him pulling my leg away.”

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Praises De’Aaron Fox

Following Game 1 of the series, Stephen Curry had high praise for Kings star De’Aaron Fox, as well as Malik Monk and Trey Lyles. The three players came in clutch for Sacramento.

“I think for three quarters of the game, maybe a little bit more, our defense was sound,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We were moving fine all over the floor. Sticking to our game plan. Obviously, D-Fox hit some tough shots. Malik got going off the bench. Trey Lyles hit some big momentum threes. So, those are the kind of game- and the plays that got them back into it. But for the most part, I liked the way that we played. And if we can do that, again, with that level of execution, shore up some of our defensive rotations and looks to try to slow those guys down, I know we can shoot the ball better and rebound the ball better. So, if we can do those things, I like where we’re at, in terms of trying to- we got to win one in this building at least. So, why not Game 2?”