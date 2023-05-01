Domantas Sabonis Sends Message on Kevon Looney After Warriors Beat Kings

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors closed things out. After getting embarrassed on their home floor in Game 6, they bounced back in a big way, taking down the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 and punching their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

Stephen Curry made headlines with his 50-point performance in Game 7, leading the charge for the Warriors, but Kevon Looney was just as dominant. After the game, Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis showed love to the Warriors big man.

“He knows how to place himself in the right positions. He’s a big body,” Sabonis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They get up a ton of shots, a ton of threes, so they’re not the usual, under-the-rim rebounds. They’re kind of out. That’s been kind of an issue with us all year, getting those longer rebounds. So, that definitely affected the series.”

Domantas Sabonis Postgame Interview | Sacramento Kings lose to Golden State Warriors 120-100

For the entirety of the series, Looney has dominated the glass against Sabonis–the NBA’s leading rebounder during the regular season. Through seven playoff games, Looney leads the league in rebounds per contest at 15.1 per game.

In Game 7, that dominance on the glass continued, as he helped change the course of the game for Golden State. Looney finished the night with four points, 21 rebounds, and four assists, including 10 offensive boards. He shot 4-of-5 from the field.

As for Sabonis, he put together a solid game but just couldn’t match Looney on the glass. The Kings star ended with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He shot 10-of-16 from the floor.

Klay Thompson Discusses Warriors-Lakers Series

Klay describes playing the Lakers in the playoffs as a "dream come true." pic.twitter.com/7fR3yWjnA0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 30, 2023

With their Game 7 win over the Kings, the Warriors will now advance to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs. There to meet them will be LeBron James–a man Golden State has a history with. After Game 7, Klay Thompson spoke about the upcoming series.

“It’s special. I mean, [we have] played LeBron in the [NBA] Finals four times. Obviously one of the greatest to ever play, and Anthony Davis is right there as well,” Thompson said. “Watching that last series against Memphis, it looks like they’re gelling and their guys know their roles … and it’s gonna be a huge challenge for us, but we’re all excited to play the Lakers. I mean, it’s a legendary franchise.”

Klay Thompson’s Dream to Play Lakers

Play

Klay Thompson will remember Game 7 win over Kings as the 'Steph Curry game"

In addition to the general hype around the series with Golden State taking on James, this matchup means a ton to Thompson. The Warriors star is from Los Angeles, and he’ll now get the chance to play in front of his family in his hometown. According to him, he’s waited over a decade to get this chance.

“Warriors-Lakers, it’s been a long time since they’ve seen each other in the playoffs,” Thompson said. “I know I’m personally excited. I get to play in front of my father and my mother, and some of my best friends and go down to SoCal after our home stand. It’s just a dream come true. I’ve waited for this for 12 years.”