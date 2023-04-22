Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo Reacts to Latest Andre Iguodala Injury Update

As they prepare for Sunday’s Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors received an update on veteran forward Andre Iguodala, who has been sidelined for over a month with a fractured wrist.

“Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who suffered a fractured left wrist on March 13 against the Phoenix Suns, had the splint on his left wrist removed last week,” the Warriors said in a statement. “He has started progressive rehab of the wrist and could be cleared to begin light ball handling and shooting drills in the next 7-10 days. he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.”

Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/046TPiFhca — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 22, 2023

With Iguodala inching closer to getting back on the court, Donte DiVincenzo explained the veteran’s importance to the team.

“He’s the OG on the team,” DiVincenzo said via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson. Everything he says, everybody listens.”

Donte DiVincenzo on Andre Iguodala: "He's the OG on the team. Everything he says, everybody listens." — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 22, 2023

Iguodala appeared in just eight regular-season games for the Warriors this season, playing about 14.1 minutes each time. The 39-year-old averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and just 11.1% from beyond the arc.

Back when the vet first went down with the wrist injury, head coach Steve Kerr called it a “huge loss” for the Dubs.

We’ll see what happens here as we go,” Kerr explained via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel. “But it’s a huge loss. We’ll see what it means, roster wise. See how things play out, whether we use the last roster spot on one of our two-way guys or if something else comes up, but we’ll just go forward.”

Play

GP2 sighting! Kerr on Iguodala (wrist fracture) and Draymond; Tyronn Lue on Steph Curry pregame MORE KERR Q&As: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLszalip37vKLy42Zj_1DPRLmJ48RVApSa&feature=shares … MORE OPPONENT ANALYSIS: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLszalip37vKJGaJIUxvTQCMjgskUspp4B&feature=shares … MORE GP2: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLszalip37vKKY4Oex2Rsoswyu7W8cQ7Yt&feature=shares … MORE PLAYLISTS: youtube.com/letsgowarriors/playlists WHERE WE KEEP ALL QUOTES: LetsGoWarriors.com NOTE: From Golden State Warriors pregame before LA Clippers, held at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. WE WILL GO LIVE WITH GSW-LAC ON WED 3/15 AT 6:45PM PST (7:00PM TIPOFF). WEBSITE:… 2023-03-16T01:56:07Z

Stephen Curry Praises Warriors Bench After Win Over Kings

If Iguodala does take the floor for the Warriors again, it will be off of their bench. In Golden State’s Game 3 win over the Kings, their bench played a key part in their success.

Following the crucial win, star guard Stephen Curry had some praise for the Warriors’ reserves.

“Donte [DiVincenzo] played amazing off the bench. Mo [Moody] gave us great minutes. JK [Kumings], the same,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “[JaMychal], A-Lamb, everybody who stepped foot on the floor in the rotations understood the assignments and did it to the best of their ability. So, when we get our two guys back, we got to continue to do that with whatever you’re asked to do. And we have a great opportunity to even the series on Sunday and take it from there.”

Play

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors dominate Sacramento Kings 114-97 Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors dominate Sacramento Kings 114-97 2023-04-21T05:51:05Z

Stephen Curry Highlights Kevon Looney’s Impact After Warriors Win

Curry also took some time to praise Kevon Looney, who pulled in a whopping 20 rebounds against the Kings on Thursday.

“He’s relentless,” Curry said. “Like you say, I don’t know what that probably feels like. But it’s the way you see the ball, angles, your effort, knowing that it’s going to be physical and you’re going to get knocked around and be able to take all of that physicality. Then he has to guard a tough matchup on the other side. He knows how to be effective when he’s out there. He’s shown it plenty of times before. Nine offensive rebounds is huge for us, giving us extra possessions. We were getting pretty solid looks for the most of the game, just weren’t hitting a lot of them, but he was getting us extra possessions and that get’s the crowd into it, gets momentum on our side, and it’s amazing to watch.”