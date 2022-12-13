Donte DiVincenzo Sounds Off on ‘Bigger Goals’ With Warriors

Fresh off of an NBA Championship at the end of the year, the Golden State Warriors lost a few key pieces to free agency. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica all moved on to other teams, and the Warriors attempted to replace them by signing Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

DiVincenzo dealt with an injury at the start of the season, and after getting traded last year and having to fight through an undesirable situation, he’s finally in a good place. And as the Warriors get set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, DiVincenzo’s former team, the guard revealed that all of his focus is with Golden State.

“I’m in a whole different city, a whole different organization, and my focus is here,” DiVincenzo said. “I’m excited to go play there for the first time, but my focus isn’t going to go away from what we’re doing as a team and what my role is, and my mindset for this team. I have bigger goals than just trying to win one game in the season.”

This is the most locked in of a defensive possession I've seen from the Warriors' second unit this season. Special props to Donte DiVincenzo for sublime screen navigation and making it hard for Brogdon. pic.twitter.com/1m8wIOT3QD — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 11, 2022

When DiVincenzo was traded to the Sacramento Kings last year, rumors indicated that he was unhappy with his playing time. It was reported that the Kings were attempting to tank his value in an attempt to keep him around through free agency. Obviously, that didn’t work out well for Sacramento.

The 25-year-old guard has slowly worked his way into Golden State’s rotation. He’s appeared in 19 of the team’s 27 games so far and is playing 17.9 minutes per contest. DiVincenzo is averaging 5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 38.4% shooting from the field and 32.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Star Praises Youngster

DiVincenzo is a crucial part of the Warriors’ plans this year, as replacing Payton in the rotation is no easy task. But he’s far from the only player the Warriors will be depending on to carry their bench this season.

Jonathan Kuminga is going to take on more responsibilities this year, and after one of the team’s recent wins over the Boston Celtics, Stephen Curry praised the young star’s play.

“So I think he’s flipped that switch,” Curry said. “Coach has put his trust in him, putting him out there, and he’s showing that he’s trustworthy in terms of impacting the flow of the game, even in a game like tonight, where he didn’t get any minutes in the Finals last year against that team. He belonged out there tonight, you can kind of really feel that.”

Steph says Kuminga has shown he's "trustworthy" with his impact on the floor pic.twitter.com/qcxlgpe3SH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

Warriors Worried About Bench Unit

While DiVincenzo has been starting to play a bit more, the team has been worried about the team’s bench this season. DiVincenzo’s injury put them in a tough spot early in the year. Sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports said that the organization is “worried” about everyone outside the starting lineup.

“The injury to [Donte] DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They’re worried about everybody beyond that starting five.”