Donte DiVincenzo Sounds Off on Draymond Green’s Absence in Warriors Loss to Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have been terrible on the road this season. For a team that won the NBA Championship last season, they have been completely unable to win a game away from Chase Center, and it’s an issue that came back to haunt them on Friday night.

They took on the Atlanta Hawks on the road and lost. Golden State only had 10 players available, which made life harder, but they were right there for the majority of the contest. After the game, Donte DiVincenzo spoke about having to play without Draymond Green and others.

“I think it’s more mental after the game,” DiVincenzo said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Leading into the game tonight, I don’t think anybody was thinking about whatever the losing streak was on the road or whatever our struggles were. I think we were in a good place, and I think that’s consistent. I think we’re starting the game off in a good spot. And I think, like I said, when they make the run, I think we have to stay together through the run. We’re going to make our run at some point. So, just that togetherness, I think, needs to be there a little bit more. But it’s also tough when you have 10 guys. Dray’s out, and Andre [Iguodala] and Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins] and Gary [Payton II]. It’s tough, but I think we still have the firepower to win games on the road. And I think is tomorrow’s a big opportunity for us to bounce back and actually play a full 48 together.”

Play

Donte DiVincenzo Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Atlanta Hawks 127-119 Donte DiVincenzo Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Atlanta Hawks 127-119 2023-03-18T03:26:56Z

With so many guys out, DiVincenzo stepped up and played a solid game. He finished the night with 18 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Steve Kerr Name-Drops Donte DiVincenzo

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about being okay with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shooting late-game threes. He grouped DiVincenzo in with them in this one, too.

“We got Steph and Klay shooting threes. We live with that all the time,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I think Donte had a good look as well. We had a couple of tough plays, but I think we had a couple of turnovers down the stretch as well. We had a couple of plays that we’d like to have back. But you can always say that at the end of every game. So, the main thing is we keep plugging away. We’re on to Memphis tonight and another game tomorrow night.”

Play

Steve Kerr Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Atlanta Hawks 127-119 Steve Kerr Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Atlanta Hawks 127-119 2023-03-18T02:20:12Z

Trae Young Shows Love to Stephen Curry

In addition, Hawks star Trae Young showed love to Curry after the game. The two have been friends since Young entered the league.

“I mean, he’s been like my big bro since I got into the league and even before that,” Young said via NBA on ESPN. “He’s always giving me advice, and I just appreciate him. He’s one of the guys who set the blueprint for guys like me to come into the league and take over. So, it’s a blessing to be able to have a guy like him to give me advice.”