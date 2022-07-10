Donte DiVincenzo Reveals What Swayed Decision to Join Warriors

The Golden State Warriors lost many quality role players during free agency, but they managed to retain one key acquisition outside of resigning Kevon Looney.

Donte DiVincenzo signed with the Warriors on a 2-year deal worth $9.3 million, with the second year being a player option. The signing gives the Dubs more ammunition from the perimeter as DiVincenzo made 42.2% of his catch and shoot threes with the Kings last season.

DiVincenzo slides into the role left by Gary Payton II, as he bolted to Portland. Although the new Warrior is not on the same level defensively as Payton, he makes up for that with his offensive skill set of shooting and ball handling.

Before choosing the Warriors, DiVincenzo mentioned how he wanted to play for an organization that was run well with the day-to-day aspects. He wanted to go somewhere that ran their teams like his college team Villanova and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Additionally, he talks about how he sees himself fitting with the Warriors’ offense. How the ball is continuously moving and nobody on the team is trying to get their numbers, but rather the best shot for the team.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green Finalized DiVincenzo’s Decision

Not surprisingly, DiVincenzo did his due diligence and talked with two of the best players on the Dubs before figuring out what to do.

“Once I had the conversations with Steph and Draymond, everything kind of slowed down for me a little bit,” DiVincenzo said to reporters on July 9 outside the ARIA Resort & Casino’s Orovada Ballroom in Las Vegas. “I got away from the numbers and the dollar signs and everything and I was more so focused on what is best for Donte, what’s best for me going forward. And like I said, I go back to the culture and the environment. I think it’s something I want to be a part of and that’s who I am. So I don’t think I have to change who I am. I can just fit in and become a Warrior.”

In the end of it, it came down to DiVincenzo reestablishing his value to seek a bigger payday for his next contract. The injury he suffered previously hampered his ability to showcase his talents.

DiVincenzo Took Less to Join Warriors

With the luxury tax bill so expensive for the Dubs, it was difficult for the team to be big players for highly coveted free agents on the market. Considering the Warriors could only offer about $4.5 million as part of their taxpayer MLE to DiVincenzo, the signing has widely been considered a steal.

It was reported that DiVincenzo took less to join the Warriors. He had standing offers from other teams for the full mid-level exception of $6.5 million elsewhere.

With the second year being a player option, DiVincenzo is guaranteed to be back with the Dubs the following season, if he does not have the year that could land him a nice multi-year contract. The two-year deal allows DiVincenzo to play with one of the best organizations while getting back to his pre-injury form and commanding a large payday for his next contract.