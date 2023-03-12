Donte DiVincenzo Sounds Off on Steph Curry After Warriors Beat Bucks

Heading into their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors had lost three games in a row. However, they were headed back home to Chase Center, where they have been absolutely dominant all season long.

The Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, put up a great fight, but in the end, Stephen Curry and the Warriors persevered and picked up a win in overtime. After the game, Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo talked about what it was like to go up against his old team, showing love to Curry in the process.

“Absolutely. I take pride in it. I take it personal,” DiVincenzo said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I love those guys over there, but also, I want to beat them every single time I play them. It feels good to get the win, but it also feels good for us. We made some mistakes in the fourth quarter. At the end of the game, we buckled down. So, that’s what the feel-good part is, you know, we were down eight with what, two minutes, something like that, left. We got some stops, Steph did what Steph does, and we came together in overtime, and we got the win.”

Curry made two huge plays in the final moments of regulation to send the game to OT. He nailed a three to tie the game for Golden State and then proceeded to block Jrue Holiday on the following play, making sure the game would head to overtime.

He then capped off an impressive performance in overtime. Curry finished the game with 36 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 13-of-27 shooting from the field and 6-of-15 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Stephen Curry Puts Warriors on Notice

Before the Warriors managed to snap their losing streak against the Bucks, Curry put his team on notice after a recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, letting them know that they can’t afford to ease up and look ahead to the playoffs.

“The fact that we are not in a safe enough spot to do that,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You just got to look at the standings and keep it real. We have some tough opponents coming up, so [it’s] just a matter of, what we did on the road while me and Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins] and GP [Gary Payton II] are out. I mean, they won five games in a row. Because you can rally around being short-handed, and the guys played amazing. When we come back on the road, those same principles apply because it’s way harder to do it away from Chase [Center], and we obviously haven’t shown that we can do that. And like I said, we’re not in a safe spot in terms of the standings or where we’re at, or just the vibe around how we’re playing. So, we got to keep repeating that until you’re blue in the face until you actually do it.”

Klay Thompson Shows Confidence in Warriors

Meanwhile, after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Klay Thompson stressed how confident he is in his team heading into the final stretch of the season.

“Our confidence is very high. I think I’ve stated this before, I’m never going to doubt this group or this franchise,” Thompson said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We still have a lot of basketball left and we can put ourselves in a great position to finish the year the way we want to.”