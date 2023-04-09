Donte DiVincenzo Sends Message on Stephen Curry After Warriors Beat Kings

As the season nears its end for the Golden State Warriors, it’s safe to say that things haven’t gone to plan. They brought home the Larry O’Brien trophy last season, but over the course of this regular season, they ran into several issues and are now in danger of falling into the Play-In Tournament with just one game left in the season.

Despite that, they took care of business on Friday night, beating the short-handed Sacramento Kings. After the game, Donte DiVincenzo spoke about the team’s turnover issues, noting that the reserves can’t compound the issue for guys like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

“Watching the Warriors in the past and now being on the team, I think they had so many solid veterans in years past, and they were an older team. So, Steph and Draymond could be their normal selves,” DiVincenzo said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I think with this second unit, we have some young guys. Me included. And playing with those guys in that first unit, our job is to be solid. So, I think you still allow them to be themselves, and then everybody else is really, really extremely solid, and that number comes down a lot. But everybody else can’t add on to those. The key guys making the normal plays. So, I think that’s the biggest thing. When you look at games when everybody else around is solid, including myself – I think I had I had two tonight. So, for me, if I can have zero, is ideal, but one at most for me, is just being solid with that first unit. Just not to compound the issue.”

While they managed to earn the win, Golden State turned the ball over 24 times against Sacramento. Curry recorded five, Green had five, and, as mentioned, DiVincenzo had two.

Donte DiVincenzo Discusses Kings Exit

Donte DiVincenzo vs Sacramento Kings 18 PTS

6 REB

9 AST

1 STL

7/10 FG

4/6 3P

+33 in 29 minutes.#Warriors W.#DubNation #NBA pic.twitter.com/fZ72aIvcxu — A Walking Highlight (@11AWH) April 8, 2023

Friday night was a reunion of sorts for DiVincenzo, who spent the latter half of last season with the Kings before signing with the Warriors over the summer. After the game, he spoke about his exit from Sacramento.

“You know, it’s just the direction they wanted to go in and I respect it,” DiVincenzo said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I know this league is a business at the end of the day and they’re doing damn good over there. And I’m doing well. I didn’t look too much into it, I moved onto the next phase and they did as well. Last year was an up-and-down year for me mentally, but I think what I’m most thankful for is this organization. Just coming here and kind of resetting everything for myself. Not just on the court but off the court. I’m in a very good spot and very good place mentally and I’m extremely thankful to be here.”

Steve Kerr Praises Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney is important pic.twitter.com/HWYNlu8BJp — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, head coach Steve Kerr took the time to show love to big man Kevon Looney after the win, as he played a huge role for the Warriors.

“I don’t know what else to say about Loon,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He’s established himself as one of the best rebounders in the league. Also, as one of the most reliable players in the league. Night after night, just being there for us. He’s also a stabilizer. We have a team that can kind of lose poise like you saw tonight, 24 turnovers. We had some really bad possessions, and Loon is a stabilizing force. He had seven assists tonight. Only one turnover. Sixteen rebounds. Loon is just one of our best players.”