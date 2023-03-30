Donte DiVincenzo Issues Statement on Stephen Curry After Warriors Beat Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors can’t afford to take any nights off. If they want to make a push for the playoffs, they need to have all hands on deck heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Considering how packed the West is, nothing will come easy.

On Tuesday night, they took on the New Orleans Pelicans in a game with major implications regarding the standings. Despite being down by as many as 20 points, the Warriors one, and CJ McCollum’s trash talk inspired the comeback. After the game, Donte DiVincenzo stressed the importance of Stephen Curry taking over when he needs to.

“I think he should do it more often,” DiVincenzo said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Take over. Sometimes, given how good he is, and how good of a leader he is, he’s a little too passive. You’re the best player out there. Go win us the game.”

Curry put up some incredible stats against the Pelicans, helping will the Warriors to an unlikely victory. He finished the game with 39 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals on 14-of-25 shooting from the floor and 8-of-15 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for DiVincenzo, he got the start against New Orleans and played fairly well. He ended the night with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor and 1-of-4 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Stephen Curry Praises Draymond Green

Meanwhile, Curry gave someone else credit for the victory – Draymond Green. After the game, Curry talked about the importance of Green’s intensity in the win.

“It just brings out that competitive fire that we have demonstrated for a decade now, and just understanding what it takes to will yourself out of a tough situation,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I think I heard him [Green] say, ‘Not a lot of people can talk when they’re down 20.’ But it’s built off of a belief and an understanding of who we are at our best. That kind of competitive will that we’ve had. We’ve been in a lot of different situations over the course of these years, and for whatever reason, no matter how bad we’ve played, and how inconsistent we’ve been, we can pull off a night like tonight. So, he’s well aware of that and has a feel for- when it was a little sleepy in the first half, he got us going.”

Steve Kerr Shows Love to Draymond Green

In addition, head coach Steve Kerr also credited Green for the win.

“Draymond willed us to victory tonight,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, his intensity, his frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world. Yelling at everybody – their bench, our bench, [and] me. And frankly, we all deserved it. That first half was as poor a half as we’ve played all year, and we weren’t engaged, and that’s what makes Draymond special. It’s not just the amazing basketball IQ and defense and playmaking, but it’s just his sheer will. And he was the key tonight.”