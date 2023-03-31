Steve Kerr Gets Honest on Warriors’ Future Plans for Donte DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo joined the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season and has fit in quite nicely. DiVincenzo has proven that he’s able to contribute in both a starting role and as a reserve, which has been important for a Warriors team riddled with injuries.

Head coach Steve Kerr recently discussed the former Villanova-standout’s value to the team, saying the team desperately wants to keep him past this season.

“This has been a wildly successful year for Donte,” Kerr said. “Re-establishing his place in the league, re-establishing his value. Obviously we hope we can keep him. We desperately want to keep him.”

DiVincenzo’s contract includes a player option, allowing him to opt out and become a free agent this summer if he pleases. The solid season he’s put together for the Warriors could inspire him to test the market and see if any teams are willing to give him a big payday.

The 26-year-old has averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 67 appearances for the Dubs this year. He’s been efficient as well, knocking down 39.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Steve Kerr Shouts Out Draymond Green After Warriors Win

Kerr’s Warriors pulled off quite the comeback earlier this week against the New Orleans Pelicans. Facing a 20-point deficit at one point, the Dubs clawed their way back for the victory.

After the impressive display, Kerr had some big praise for Draymond Green, who inspired his team with some fiery intensity against New Orleans.

“Draymond willed us to victory tonight,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, his intensity, his frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world. Yelling at everybody – their bench, our bench, [and] me. And frankly, we all deserved it. That first half was as poor a half as we’ve played all year, and we weren’t engaged, and that’s what makes Draymond special. It’s not just the amazing basketball IQ and defense and playmaking, but it’s just his sheer will. And he was the key tonight.”

Stephen Curry Credits Draymond Green in Warriors Win

Green’s superstar teammate Stephen Curry, echoed a similar message to that of his coach. Curry highlighted the 33-year-old’s unmatched competitive spirt, when speaking to reporters.

“It just brings out that competitive fire that we have demonstrated for a decade now, and just understanding what it takes to will yourself out of a tough situation,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I think I heard him [Green] say, ‘Not a lot of people can talk when they’re down 20.’ But it’s built off of a belief and an understanding of who we are at our best. That kind of competitive will that we’ve had. We’ve been in a lot of different situations over the course of these years, and for whatever reason, no matter how bad we’ve played, and how inconsistent we’ve been, we can pull off a night like tonight. So, he’s well aware of that and has a feel for- when it was a little sleepy in the first half, he got us going.”