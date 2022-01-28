Warriors Draymond Green Spills All the Tea on Rumored KD Call

The 2016 NBA Finals definitely represented one of the more difficult points of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Facing a Cleveland Cavaliers team that many felt were overmatched in the series and having just set a record for the winningest regular season in league history at 73-9, the unthinkable happened.

Golden State blew a 2-0 lead and watched almost helplessly as LeBron James and Kyrie Irving went supernova to lead the Cavs to a seven-game series win and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

For Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest of the Dubs crew, it was the ultimate gut punch, a once unfathomable scenario come to life. It was so bad, in fact, that there has been a longstanding rumor that a weeping Green called Kevin Durant from the parking lot, immediately after Game 7, in an effort to get him to the Bay Area.

However, Green just set the record straight on that particular tale

On the January 28 episode off JJ Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three, the subject of Green’s post-game conversation with Durant came up. And, very clearly, Draymond was ready to dispel a lot of the myths surrounding the call, as well as the Warriors’ recruitment of the former NBA MVP.

“We were on FaceTime actually when I was in the locker room and we were just talking about the game,” Green revealed.

As the Warriors big man tells it, the conversation was strictly about what had just occurred on the court. Moreover, the call was not at all out of character for Durant, who is a student of the game.

“If you don’t know anything else about Kevin, you have to know that he absolutely loves basketball. Kevin will watch 10-year-olds play basketball… So, obviously, he’s watching the game. So, he just called me after the game. And we’re sitting there on FaceTime talking about the game. And that was that.”

The Call That Draymond Actually Made

When pressed by Redick about whether a Durant move from OKC to the Warriors even came up that night, Green objected.

“No, not that night. But shortly thereafter,” he said. “But the whole notion of, like, me calling Kevin in the parking lot crying is just like… some fan who tweeted it and everybody took off running with it.”

However, the Warriors star did confess to making another call that night regarding a potential Durant acquisition.

“Who I did call that night on my way home was [Warriors GM] Bob Myers, ‘Hey man, what do we have to do to get Kevin Durant? Cuz I know I took less money,'” Green said. “When I signed my first $82 million contract, I took less than what I could’ve gotten so we could pay Kevin the max the following year. Like, I was already looking ahead.”

