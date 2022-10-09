Warriors’ Green Accused of Engineering Slander of Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have more than a real mess on their hands. In actuality, they have several.

The first is tumult in the inner-most circles of a championship hierarchy, after comparative old head Draymond Green clocked the up-and-coming Jordan Poole in the face during a practice session Wednesday. The second is what factors could have played a role in that altercation, including both men vying for maximum contract extensions from a franchise that has some difficult financial decisions in its immediate future.

The third is the leaking of video of the incident, which was shot from inside the Dubs’ facility, to TMZ on Friday. The jarring footage has transformed Green’s transgression from an in-house problem to a public debacle, and could force Golden State into action should fans demand greater consequences for violent behavior they can’t unsee.

The fourth is what the motivation for leaking the video might have been. Money is a logical possibility, but it’s also possible it was done to cast Green in a negative light.

At least one media member alleged that Green had already attempted to do the same thing to Poole prior to the video’s release, which speaks to the fifth potential mess on the Dubs’ hands in the wake of this controversy.

Mike Ryan of Meadowlark Media accused Green of engineering the anonymous sourcing behind a report that accused Poole of developing an “attitude” over the offseason, as he approaches a lucrative contract extension. Warriors star Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr both filed the insinuations about Poole under the category of misinformation during interviews with the media this week.

“Draymond Green, for all his new media stuff, is relying on his Klutch management people to play a media game and slander Jordan Poole,” Ryan said on The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz on October 6. “I found that interesting.”

“What’s with the new media? It’s just media. We’re all pulling the same rope here,” Ryan continued. “And especially when you’re going to play games like that, and have your management go behind and work the actual media. Maybe you shouldn’t be touting new media so much if you’re playing old media games, Draymond.”

Issues Between Green, Poole May Run Deeper Than Physical Fight

The report in question came from the digital pen of Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, who sent out a tweet detailing Green’s “apologetic” demeanor after aggressively punching his younger teammate in the face, before adding a caveat that Poole may have brought the violence down on his own head.

Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 6, 2022

“Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell [Yahoo Sports],” Haynes tweeted Wednesday.

Haynes is a prominent NBA insider, known around the league for his extensive player relationships and the news sourcing those connections afford him.

Ryan implied that the Klutch Sports Group — run by LeBron James‘ agent Rich Paul, and which represents several prominent NBA players — was utilizing Haynes’ platform to push its own narrative of events.

“That’s a very conventional media spin that Klutch has put out through one of their ‘agents’ in Chris Haynes,” Ryan added later in the LeBatard Show Thursday. “For all that new media stuff, Draymond is playing some old media games right now.”

It was an assertion with which the show’s host and namesake agreed.

“Yes, he is,” LeBatard responded.

Video Leak of Green’s Punch Will Extend Controversy For Warriors

The Warriors vowed to aggressively investigate the video leak, while Kerr spoke to the issue publicly on Saturday.

“It’s like if you had a camera in your family and there was a family dispute. Would you really want to discuss it with the world? No,” Kerr said, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “In 32 years, I’ve probably seen 20-plus fights. It should not make it out of our walls.”

Green also addressed the leak of the video, as well as his behavior in it, with media members on Saturday. Anthony Slater of The Athletic tweeted a recording of Green’s comments.

Draymond Green called it “bullshit” that the video leaked but said he watched it “15 times” and agreed how bad it looked Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/kcUb4y3jC0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 8, 2022