Draymond Green Places Large Duty on Andrew Wiggins After Warriors Lose to Kings

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors dropped their first game of the playoffs. They are now one game down against the Sacramento Kings. Despite some big-time chances late in the game, the Warriors just weren’t able to pull off the win.

The one highlight of the game for Golden State was the return of Andrew Wiggins, who played in his first game since February 13. After the contest, Draymond Green explained just how important Wiggins will be for the rest of the postseason.

“It’s huge. Obviously, he’s our go-to guy when we need stops on the defensive as far as guarding the other team’s best player,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “So, as he continues to get his legs underneath him, we know he’ll continue to get better and better on that end. Wiggs brings something to our team that no one else does. The way that he can create shots for himself and his athletic ability. Putting pressure on the defense is big. So, great to have him back. It’s been a while, and he changes the dynamic of this team. So, it’s really big that we got him back for this run.”

In his return to the court, Wiggins played well, but he struggled with his shot. Wiggins finished the game with 17 points, three rebounds, one assist, and four blocks on 7-of-16 shooting from the field. Unfortunately, he shot just 1-of-8 from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Green put up some solid numbers in Game 1. He ended the night with four points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and one block on 1-of-5 shooting from the floor.

Mike Brown Discusses Warriors’ Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation, but he came up short. After the game, Kings head coach and former Warriors assistant Mike Brown broke down the play.

“Well, I mean, he’s capable of making any shot, and you just kind of hold your breath until that thing bounces off the rim,” Brown said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s no secret we wanted to take away the three-point line, and that’s what we tried to do. But in the same breath, he’s so crafty that once he faced up, you had to try to contest but not to do it where you’re picking up a foul because if you foul him in that situation, we all know he’s making all three free throws. He’s about as good a free throw shooter in the history of the game as anyone. So, again, we guarded the three-point line. We did a fairly good job with it. He ended up breaking free at the last second. He had to rush taking that one-foot three-point shot which, at the end of the day, you got to live with as opposed to fouling him.”

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Credits De’Aaron Fox

In addition, Curry praised De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Trey Lyles for their roles in the Kings win.

“I think for three quarters of the game, maybe a little bit more, our defense was sound,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We were moving fine all over the floor. Sticking to our game plan. Obviously, D-Fox hit some tough shots. Malik got going off the bench. Trey Lyles hit some big momentum threes. So, those are the kind of game- and the plays that got them back into it. But for the most part, I liked the way that we played. And if we can do that, again, with that level of execution, shore up some of our defensive rotations and looks to try to slow those guys down, I know we can shoot the ball better and rebound the ball better. So, if we can do those things, I like where we’re at, in terms of trying to- we got to win one in this building at least. So, why not Game 2?”