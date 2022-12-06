Draymond Green Sounds Off on Dirty Play Against Warriors Star

The Golden State Warriors dropped a tough game on Monday night, falling to the Indiana Pacers in a 112-104 loss. Even with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, the Pacers were able to overpower Golden State, but the loss wasn’t the most eye-opening event from the evening.

Around midway through the first quarter, the Pacers were fighting on the offensive glass, but rookie Bennedit Mathurin, who was on the ground, began pulling on Stephen Curry’s leg. Warriors fans were quick to call him out, and Draymond Green tweeted about the incident after the game.

“Wild but I got a lot of respect for the rook. Bad moment,” Green tweeted out after the game, quote-tweeting a video of the incident posted by social media personality and noted Warriors fan, Famous Los.

In the video, Curry can be seen talking to Mathurin about the leg pulling. From the looks of it, he doesn’t seem angry about the issue but, instead, was simply talking to the young rookie. If anything, it looked like he was attempting to mentor Mathurin.

The Warriors point guard put together a subpar game by his standards. Curry only managed to drop 12 points on the night to go along with four rebounds and six assists. He shot 3-of-17 from the field and 2-of-10 from three-point range.

As for Mathurin, he got the first start of his young career. The Pacers rookie put up 14 points, two rebounds, and an assist on 4-of-16 shooting from the field and 0-of-6 shooting from deep.

Green Addresses Free Agency Rumors

Mathurin’s potential dirty play on Curry wasn’t the only issue Green commented on in the past few days. The veteran star also attempted to set the record straight on the rumors that he wants to leave the Warriors after his current contract.

He told Marc J. Spears of Andscape that he never said anything about wanting to join the Los Angeles Lakers, which has been a popular rumor.

“I never said that,” Green explained. “People can say what they want. I’m also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don’t react to things just because somebody said it.”

Green also noted that he loves the idea of spending the rest of his career in Golden State.

“It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team,” Green said. “You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away. So, absolutely I’d be interested in that.”

Green Places Curry on Elite List

Meanwhile, Green also recently said that Lakers star LeBron James is the best NBA player of all time and that Curry is fourth on the list.

“My top five is LJ number one, MJ number two, Kob number three, Steph number four, and Shaq number five,” Green said on the Throwing Bones podcast. “Bron started in ’03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did.”

The former All-Star has always been a vocal person, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.