Draymond Green Sounds Off on Bob Myers After Warriors Beat Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors need every win they can get at this point in the season. If they want to have any hope at making a serious run in the playoffs, they need to get there first. And in a packed Western Conference, they can’t afford to lose focus in the last few games of the regular season.

On Tuesday night, they took down the New Orleans Pelicans in a game that was crucial to the West playoff race. During the game, Draymond Green was heated as the Pelicans were up by 20 points early on. Bob Myers came down to the bench and spoke to him, and after that, Golden State went on to make a huge comeback. Green spoke about the moment between him and Myers after the game.

“It was huge,” Green said of Myers’ message via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He came down, he was like, ‘Listen. All right, you proved your point and you may have been right, but if you stay that way, guys are going to follow you. If you turn around right now and get in the huddle, guys will follow that.’ I got back in the huddle and challenged our guys and boosted the lead even more. Y’all don’t always get to see Bob’s work, other than putting the team together. But he’s so important to everything that we do. I can’t imagine — and I know, I watch this league. GMs don’t keep a pulse on the team like Bob keeps a pulse of this team. Maybe two other GMs in the league right there would come down to the bench and say something. And that’s also someone who I have the utmost respect for.”

Obviously, it was Green’s fire and intensity that won the game for the Warriors, but he also ended the night with some solid stats. He put up eight points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.

Steve Kerr Credits Draymond Green for Win

Green helped spark the Warriors’ comeback against the Pelicans, and after the game, head coach Steve Kerr credited him for the victory.

“Draymond willed us to victory tonight,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, his intensity, his frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world. Yelling at everybody – their bench, our bench, [and] me. And frankly, we all deserved it. That first half was as poor a half as we’ve played all year, and we weren’t engaged, and that’s what makes Draymond special. It’s not just the amazing basketball IQ and defense and playmaking, but it’s just his sheer will. And he was the key tonight.”

Stephen Curry Shows Love to Draymond Green

In addition, Stephen Curry also praised Green for his role in the Warriors’ comeback.

“It just brings out that competitive fire that we have demonstrated for a decade now, and just understanding what it takes to will yourself out of a tough situation,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I think I heard him [Green] say, ‘Not a lot of people can talk when they’re down 20.’ But it’s built off of a belief and an understanding of who we are at our best. That kind of competitive will that we’ve had. We’ve been in a lot of different situations over the course of these years, and for whatever reason, no matter how bad we’ve played, and how inconsistent we’ve been, we can pull off a night like tonight. So, he’s well aware of that and has a feel for- when it was a little sleepy in the first half, he got us going.”