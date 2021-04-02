Draymond Green’s Brutal Honesty Sparks Debate Between ESPN Analysts

The Golden State Warriors are currently in danger of dropping out of the playoff race due to their current stretch of losses. The team is 1-5 out of their last 6 games and are only one game ahead of the Sacramento Kings for the 10th spot in the NBA’s western conference.

Following their latest loss to the Miami Heat, the Warriors’ star forward, and former Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green spoke out about the team’s chances for the playoffs and what his mindset is when it comes to it.

“I don’t go into these games thinking, ‘Man, we need to win these games to get into the playoffs,’ ” he said to a group of reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I hate f–king losing. So when I step on the floor, I want to win. But I’ll be 100 percent honest with you — fighting for a play-in spot does not motivate me. Fighting for a playoff spot doesn’t motivate me at all.”

Green Continued With His Brutally Honest Comments

That wasn’t all the Green had to say. He spoke to the group of reporters at length about how much losing bothers him and what specifically motivates him at this point in his career.

“I want to win every game I play in because I hate losing. That s–t really bothers me. That’s what motivates me, not fighting for some play-in spot,” Green continued. I don’t really give a damn about the play-in spots to be honest with you. I want to win every time I step on the floor. That’s what motivates me.”

“No play-in game is going to motivate me at this point of my career,” Gren said. “That’s just kind of what it is. Playoff basketball is definitely motivating. But play-in games don’t motivate me. That won’t change today, tomorrow, in a month or two, or two years from now. I want to win. That’s enough motivation for me.”

For someone like Green, who has won multiple championships and is entering the later stages of his basketball career, this is a very important time. Missing out on an opportunity to compete for a championship reflects that his time in the league is not as long as it once was. This is another reason why it hurt the franchise this season to lose their All-Star Klay Thompson prior to the preseason.

First Take Discusses Green’s Mindset Following Comments

Following Green’s honest comments, ESPN’s duo of Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman both discussed the transparency that Green displayed. Not often do NBA players of his magnitude speak this openly, and critically, about their feelings in real-time.

“I want to completely and totally applaud what he said in terms of his attitude,” Smith said on First Take. “This is a three-time champion [and] a man who went to five straight NBA Finals. When Draymond Green says stuff like that, that’s the kind of language we want to hear.”

Reacting to Draymond Green saying he's not motivated by play-in games | First Take

“What I peel from what he’s saying is simply, ‘I’m a championship player,” Kellerman quipped on the show. And more importantly, this is a championship franchise. We don’t get excited if we don’t think we can win a championship.’ They’re waiting for Klay [Thompson’s] return.”

Luckily for Golden State’s championship hopes, Thompson is recovering on schedule and will be ready to begin next season from day one. Hopefully, for them, all their stars will remain healthy and be able to restore the competitiveness fire they’ve shown over the years.

