Draymond Green Reveals Altercation at Warriors Game Was ‘Threatening’ to His Life

The road has not been kind to the Golden State Warriors this year. While they currently sit at 14-14 on the year, which is good for 10th in the Western Conference, they are just 2-12 in road games. That trend continued on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Golden State dropped the ball against Milwaukee, but that was far from the only issue that arose during the game. After the contest, Draymond Green revealed some insight into the altercation he got into with Bucks fans during the game.

“[They said] some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. “I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but I just went back and told the official. And when I told the official what he said, he was like ‘Oh, he’s gotta get out of here.’ And he got out of here.”

Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

"What's that pass? What's the pass? I would love to know what that pass is. You ain’t sh*t… I thought so. Explain yourself if you want to be heard." This Draymond Green exchange with the ejected Bucks fan 🗣️pic.twitter.com/bhPhBqfszt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2022

Green got into with a fan on the baseline while Giannis Antetokounmpo was shooting free throws midway through the third quarter. He chirped back at the fan, and a little over a minute later, he went to the referees and had the fan ejected. When the camera panned to Green telling Stephen Curry what the fan said, the star point guard looked shocked.

In turn with the incident, Green didn’t impact the game much in the scoring column. That being said, in true Green fashion, he did manage to help the Warriors in other ways. He ended the night with two points, six rebounds, and seven assists on 1-of-3 shooting from the floor.

Curry Upset With Referees

Green’s altercation with some Bucks fans was far from Golden State’s only issue throughout the contest, only most of the others were between the Warriors and the referees rather than the two teams involved in the game.

Late in the first quarter, Curry shot a three-point shot, and despite feeling contact, he didn’t get a foul call. He became irate, yelled at the referees, and picked up a technical foul. Steve Kerr earned one, too, and after the game, Curry complained about the incident.

“Anytime the defender is asking you, ‘Are you alright?’ and the ref is like, ‘I didn’t see anything,’ that’s kind of a funny situation to be in,” Curry explained. “I thought it was clear that I got hit in the face. I was actually surprised it went in. I was more worried about where the foul call was. That was a heat-of-the-moment thing. You let your emotions out.”

Steph thought it was clear he was fouled on the 3-pointer which led to him receiving a tech pic.twitter.com/w2E8hlfQfg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

Kerr Calls Out Officials

Curry wasn’t the only person to get upset after the game. Kerr made his feelings known, too.

“I was already mad at several non-calls in the paint,” said Kerr. “There should have been a block on [Khris] Middleton on Jordan Poole’s drive, and the officials admitted they missed that. Then I thought Jordan got fouled on reverse layup. And then there was a continuation that was given to Giannis [Antetokounmpo] that I didn’t feel like was continuation. It just felt like we were on the bad end of things.”

"That needs to be called. That's what he does. It's Steph Curry. You can't miss that." – Steve Kerr on his technical foul following the no-call on a Steph 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/7rbDgACIhk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

He even took the time to directly defend the no-call against Curry.

“And then Steph Curry gets hit in the head on a three-point shot,” Kerr said. “That needs to be called! That’s what he does. It’s Steph Curry. You can’t miss that. I was frustrated because if Steph gets a technical, then he definitely got fouled.”