Draymond Green Calls Out CJ McCollum After Warriors Beat Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors are fighting for their playoff lives as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. No position is safe in the Western Conference, and because of that, Golden State cannot afford to be taking any games off.

On Tuesday night, they delivered in a big way, securing a win over the New Orleans Pelicans – another team in the middle of the West playoff race. Draymond Green played a huge role for the Warriors, and after the game, he called out Pelicans guard CJ McCollum

“He started talking about the foul,” Green said of McCollum via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “But I got a lot of respect for CJ. He’s a guy who’s been good in his league for a long time, but that’s my type of situation. I enjoy that. So, I appreciate him. It’s good.”

At one point in the game, Green committed a hard foul, and McCollum took exception to it. Golden State was down big at that point, but Green’s intensity helped will them back into things and earn a victory.

The Warriors star put up solid stats to go along with his energetic play. He finished the game with eight points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.

As for McCollum, he was relatively inefficient but still put up decent stats for the Pelicans. He ended the night with 15 points, one rebound, and three assists on 6-of-17 shooting from the floor and 3-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Steve Kerr Praises Draymond Green

As noted, Green’s intensity was a big reason why the Warriors were able to claw their way back into the game. Head coach Steve Kerr credited Green for the win after the contest.

“Draymond willed us to victory tonight,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, his intensity, his frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world. Yelling at everybody – their bench, our bench, [and] me. And frankly, we all deserved it. That first half was as poor a half as we’ve played all year, and we weren’t engaged, and that’s what makes Draymond special. It’s not just the amazing basketball IQ and defense and playmaking, but it’s just his sheer will. And he was the key tonight.”

Draymond Green Sounds Off on Warriors After Loss

Meanwhile, after the Warriors’ recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which was the game before their win over New Orleans, Green sounded off on the team.

“Coming off the heels of a s—– loss last night, where we probably should’ve won that game pretty easily and it just didn’t happen that way,” Green said on the March 28 edition of The Draymond Green Show. “Obviously I had a turnover late down the stretch that lead to a three, which ultimately ended up being the basket to give them the lead and eventually win them the game. I’ve just got to better with the ball in that situation and understand who it is that’s closing out to me. Kyle Anderson has very long arms, he’s great in the passing lane… In saying that, I’m not really one to make much of one play and say that’s why we lost the game because there are a ton of plays throughout the course of a game that I feel like even me personally could’ve done better to change the outcome of a game. But, in a situation like that it’s very natural to feel like ‘oh man I cost us the game with that play’ or ‘oh man someone else cost us the game with a play that may have happened at the end.’ That’s not quite the case… but, pretty rough night.”