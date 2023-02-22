Warriors Star Draymond Green Takes Major Heat for Latest Bold Claim

Winning four titles isn’t an easy feat, but the Golden State Warriors have managed to do it in the span of just eight years with the same core. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have established themselves as one of the greatest cores in the history of the NBA.

That being said, Green has become known for his outlandish nature, which can lead him to be a bit overconfident at times. It fares well for him on the court, as he uses his intensity to his advantage, but it also leads him to make some wild statements that get him mocked. He made one of those claims during All-Star Weekend.

“There’s one guy on this court that’s resume can stack up [to mine],” Green said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “LeBron [James]. Four of them [NBA championships]. Four of them things.”

Draymond Green: "There's one guy on this court that resume could stack up [with mine]." Kenny Smith: "And who's that?" Dray: "LeBron." KS: "Okay." Dray: "4 [rings]." Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CYku5IALp2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers star is one of the best players in the history of the league. Just this season, James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record. He’s won four championships, four MVP awards, and has made the Finals 10 times. It’s been an incredible career for the Lakers superstar.

Meanwhile, Green has racked up an impressive resume of his own. The Warriors star has also won four titles, but he doesn’t have the MVP awards or all-time achievements of James. He’s been an elite supporting piece on the Warriors, but his accomplishments don’t compare to James’.

As for the other players on the court, he may have an argument. Other All-Stars that shared the floor with James include the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Nikola Jokic, and others. While Antetokounmpo has a title and Jokic has the MVPs, Green’s four championships are more than anyone else outside of James (in the All-Star Game).

Fans were quick to mock Green for the statement. Some claimed that he was carried by Curry and Thompson, some stated that his resume doesn’t hold a candle to James’, and others simply laughed at the notion.

Klay Thompson Discusses Warriors Title Hopes

As for Golden State’s current season, things haven’t gone according to plan. Despite that, Thompson still believes the Warriors have a chance to win a championship this year.

“The west is stacked, but at the end of the day you gotta go through who you gotta go through to win the whole thing, and whether that’s in the Finals or in the first round, there’s incredible talents,” Thompson said via the Warriors’ official Twitter account. “So, there’s really no rounds off. There’s no gimmes. And, for us, we know what it takes. We gotta hold the fort down until Steph gets back and just gotta get whole again but I know this break is gonna be very beneficial towards us, and I still love our chances of repeat and I am never gonna lose confidence in this team.”

"We know what it takes… I'm never going to lose confidence in this team."@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/RlZWSCN5pU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2023

Draymond Green Puts Warriors on Notice

Meanwhile, Green issued the Warriors a warning, urging them to improve their play on the defensive side of the ball.

“I don’t think it’s a championship hangover. It’s a will to want to defend,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You’re not hungover at .500, 60 games into the season. You’re a loser if you’re still hungover at that point, so there’s no hangover. It’s the will to defend, stop and guard your man, sink in help and trap the box, rotate. Defense is all one to two steps extra. I’ma take that extra step to get there or I’m not. That’s all will, and we don’t have that as a team.”