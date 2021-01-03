Warriors Superstar Forward Has Critical Comments on His Current Season Play

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a chin-check of a loss to the Portland Trailblazers with a score of 123-98. This is the third loss for the Warriors this season and all 3 have had the team losing by more than 24 points.

With some hope to improve their defense this year, Golden State did welcome back Draymond Green to his first NBA game to begin his 2020-21 NBA season. It was also Green’s first time playing in an NBA game with Curry in over 400 days.

Yet, rust appears to be a thing that may plague Green for some time. He, similar to Warriors rookie James Wiseman, missed the entirety of the NBA’s preseason due to testing positive for Covid-19. He only played 18 minutes in the contest and did not hold back on how he felt about it. Quite similarly, his head coach also had some candid comments about his conditioning as well.

Green’s Comments on His Current Condition

For most NBA players training camp, and the ensuing preseason, are adequate times for them to get in great shape. With this season being shortened and so much more compact it creates an interesting dynamic where players either have to be in top shape going into camp or will have to use regular season games to get their wind.

Green will have to be in that second category. As he only played in 18 minutes in his first game, it’s better to ramp up his time on the court as the season goes on versus giving him too much too early and overworking himself or getting him off to a bad start.

Knowing this, Green was very honest about his conditioning and where he believes he currently stands with it.

“My conditioning just kind of sucks from being off the court for the better part of a month,” Green said to reporters today via CBS Sports. “Which is kind of frustrating because I was coming into camp in probably the best shape that I’ve came in since maybe my fourth year in the league. So, it kind of sucks.”

“I felt like I was starting to find a rhythm yesterday, but then I got taken out in the third quarter. I just need to continue to find my wind.”

Steve Kerr’s Critical Comments on Green

Green isn’t the only one who believes he’ll need more time to get into shape. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also feels that Green caught a “tough break” with his start to the season.