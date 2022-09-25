Draymond Green Sounds Off on Extension With Warriors

Heading into this season, there is one major question surrounding the Golden State Warriors, and it has nothing to do with their ability to repeat as NBA Champions. Instead, everyone is wondering whether or not they will be able to keep all of their star players around past this season.

Jordan Poole needs to be extended by October 17, or else he will enter restricted free agency next summer, Andrew Wiggins is heading into the final year of his contract, and Draymond Green has a player option for next season, which he is likely to decline in favor of signing a bigger, long-term deal.

During Golden State’s media day, reporters caught up with Green and asked him about a potential contract extension. While the Warriors are technically able to get a deal done right now, the veteran forward doesn’t think anything will happen before the season begins.

“I don’t think it will happen,” Green said when asked if he and the Warriors would agree on an extension before the start of the season.

Green has spent his entire career with the Warriors, so it would be odd to see him in a different jersey. However, he noted earlier this summer that he wants to get a max contract on his next deal, and with how strapped the Warriors are financially, that could be a big ask for them.

That being said, Warriors GM Bob Myers made it clear that they want to keep Green around for as long as possible.

Myers: ‘Keep Him in the Fold’

During a recent appearance on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Myers was asked about Green’s upcoming extension and whether or not he’d be moving on from Golden State. He said that they want to do everything possible to keep him around.

“No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he’s) not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around,” Myers said. “Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he’s done, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold.”

At 32 years old, Green is entering the back end of his career, but he’s still capable of winning a team at a high level. His defensive impact leadership will determine how much he makes on his next contract.

Meanwhile, Myers acknowledged the difficulties of bringing everyone back but also said that they want to, if possible.

Warriors Want Core Players Back

With how long Green has been with the team, it’s likely that the Warriors prioritize bringing him back. Wiggins and Poole, however, could be a different story. That being said, Myers wants to bring them all back.

“I think with both those guys [Wiggins and Poole] and Draymond, the goal, we want all three as long as we can have them,” Myers explained. “We’ve had conversations with all three players, their representatives. I’m not going to get into the likelihood or not of any of them getting done. But we know how important they are. … I don’t know that we win a championship last year if you take any of them away. Draymond, his pedigree here, he’ll go down as one of the best Warriors ever to put on a uniform.”

The situation with contract extensions is one to keep an eye on over the course of the season.