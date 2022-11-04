Draymond Green Calls Out Warriors for Major Problem After Ugly Loss

The Golden State Warriors fell to 3-6 on the season on Thursday night, losing 130-129 to the Orlando Magic. At one point, the Warriors led by 16 points, but a second-half surge allowed the Magic to get back in the game.

After the contest, star forward Draymond Green called out his team, noting poor defense as the primary reason they’ve been struggling.

“I’ll say this again – it’s our defense,” Green stated. “We have to correct our defense. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15-of-30 from three. That right there alone is good enough for us to win a game. If nobody else hit a three, if nobody else takes a three, that’s good enough to win a game. We gave up 43 points in the third quarter.”

Orlando’s 43-point quarter was the seventh-highest-scoring quarter of the season thus far. The second quarter was the only one where Golden State held the Magic to under 30 points (23).

Green also noted the team’s first-quarter defensive struggles, in particular.

“I’m not sure if the league average for points are up, but I feel like we’ve given up 30-plus points every first quarter,” Green said. “Now, maybe that’s a league-wide thing, and people are just shooting more, but I know that’s an issue for us. And so, you start the game off giving up 30 points a quarter, teams get comfortable. And once a team gets comfortable, you gotta deal with that problem. Everybody’s an NBA team, everybody’s an NBA player, everybody’s getting paid a salary to play basketball. And you allow those guys to get comfortable, you’re stuck dealing with that for the rest of the game.”

Green Explains Other Warriors Problem

This isn’t the first issue Green has sounded off on this season. Just a few days ago, Green ranted about Golden State’s fouling issue.

“What we know is the fouling is a problem,” Green said. “Fouling way too much. And so, in turn, you’re playing against a set defense every time. And when you’re facing a set defense – in game 70 it’s hard to play against a set defense every play. In game seven? It’s way harder. There’s no continuity, and you’re still figuring the offense out.”

He said that their fouling allows opposing defenses to get set, which in turn forces Golden State to play against tougher sets. Green proposed that the team plays with more pace to mitigate this issue.

“You can help yourself with that with pace,” Green explained. “But if you’re always fouling, then you can’t get the pace of the game where you want to get the pace. And so, all I know’s that’s a huge area where we can improve on the defensive end is just defending without fouling. Making guys make shots. And if they make the shot, we can still get out and push the ball. But when we’re fouling, we’re facing the same defense every play, and that’s tough.”

Warriors Coach Criticizes Fouling

Head coach Steve Kerr also spoke about Golden State’s fouling issue, noting that the Warriors need to be more connected on the defensive end.

“I always talk about the game being connected, and it just feels like we’re putting ourselves in tough spots offensively, and then that translates to defense, and then we’re late in either in transition or on rotations, and we just can’t stop fouling,” Kerr explained. “Thirty-eight more free throws tonight, we talk about it every day, but something has to click with our guys.”

As it stands, the Warriors average the most fouls per game (24.0) and allow the most free throws per game (29.6). Until that changes, they’re going to keep running into the same problems, especially in the win column.