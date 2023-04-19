Ex-Kings Guard Calls Out ‘Scared’ Draymond Green After Warriors Lose Game 2

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has become public enemy No. 1 in Sacramento, after stomping on Kings star Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 Monday night.

Green became the target of some disrespect from former Sacramento guard Mike Bibby, who called him out for being “scared,” during a recent television appearance.

“He looks like he has the most confidence in the world, but I think he’s scared,” Bibby said on FS1’s “The Carton Show.”

Bibby spent seven seasons with the Kings from 2001-2008. He appeared in 476 games during that span, averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc.

NBA Suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green for Game 3

Green’s actions didn’t come without consequences (besides Bibby’s harsh words). The NBA decided to suspend the 33-year-old for Thursday’s Game 3 at Chase Center, making the announcement Tuesday.

“Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the NBA said in a statement. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts. Green’s actions were in response to Sabonis grabbing and holding Green’s right ankle after falling to the floor. Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected, and Sabonis was assesed a technical foul.”

Dumars then spoke with ESPN the following day to explain the league’s decision to suspend Green.

“Here’s what it came down to: excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender,” he told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski. “That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.”

‘Timing Might be Right’ for Draymond Green to Leave Warriors

Green won’t be playing for Golden State in Game 3, that’s a given. However, he may not be playing for them next season either. With his contract allowing him to opt out this summer, Green may seek a deal elsewhere.

“Bleacher Report’s” Grant Hughes made the case for Green to decline his player-option, saying “the timing might be right” for him to test free agency.

“The timing might be right for Draymond Green to decline his $27.6 million player option for 2023-24 and enter unrestricted free agency,” Hughes said in an article published on April 18. “Coming off a season marked by his highest field-goal percentage ever, best three-point hit rate and scoring average since 2017-18 and most games played since 2016-17, Green should be motivated to lock in what’ll probably be the last sizable contract of his career. While $27.6 million is a lot of money to turn down for a 33-year-old whose fit on other rosters has long been a point of uncertainty, it’s hard to imagine his odds of a hefty three- or four-year pact will be any better a year from now.”

While offering Green a lucrative deal might not be ideal for the Dubs, their star guards, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, may not like to see him leave after their many years of success as teammates.

“Curry and Thompson would surely have an issue with Golden State allowing Green to get away. They know better than anyone how valuable he’s been to the team and their careers,” Hughes continued. “That makes these hypothetical negotiations of the most fraught in the league, with layers of unknowns spanning from whether Green will even opt out in the first place to the clash of emotion and cold, financial calculus that’ll follow if he does.”