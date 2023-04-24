2 Warriors Players Named Top NBA Free Agents in 2023-24

The Golden State Warriors have spent hundreds of millions on miracle deals to keep their championship core together, and 2023 will bring another set of challenges.

A handful of Dubs will, or at least can, hit the free agency market this summer, including starter Draymond Green and crucial rotation player Donte DiVincenzo. Both were part of a list of the top-30 NBA free agents heading into the offseason, with DiVincenzo coming in at No. 21 and Green slotting in at No. 8. Both have player options on the final years of their respective contracts in 2023-24.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report outlined the rationale behind each player’s free agency rankings on Monday, April 24.

If Draymond Green’s suspension following a stomp on Domantas Sabonis contributes to a first-round exit for the Golden State Warriors, noise surrounding his free agency could get awfully loud. But even as he nears his mid-30s (he’ll be 34 next March) and continues to play with a level of competitiveness that often takes him over the line, Green still has a unique game that could help a number of contenders. Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić and Ben Simmons were the only players in the league who matched or exceeded all of Draymond’s per-possession averages for rebounds, assists and steals this season. Add blocks, and Green stands alone.

Green has one year remaining on a four-year, $99.67 million deal he inked with the Warriors ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. The cash value of Green’s player option is $27.6 million.

A topic of considerable debate all season has been whether Green will opt in to that contract and remain with the Warriors on a one-year basis or push for a new deal that may be worth less annually but would carry a much stronger overall value across several seasons. Should Green pursue the latter option, the chances that he lands somewhere other than Golden State increase considerably.

Donte DiVincenzo Has Proven Key Addition For Warriors

Bailey also laid out DiVincenzo’s value after a resurgent season that saw him play a pivotal bench role for Golden State to the tune of 26.3 minutes per night, according to Basketball Reference.

“After injuries severely limited his value last summer, Donte DiVincenzo had a strong bounce-back campaign for the Golden State Warriors,” Bailey wrote. “He shot 39.7 percent from deep, was fourth among Warriors in box plus/minus and averaged 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per 75 possessions. He probably won’t give you many huge scoring performances, but there aren’t a lot of guards who check as many boxes.”

DiVincenzo signed a two-year deal worth $9.225 million to join the Dubs ahead of this season. His player option is worth $4.725 million in 2023-24, though the 26-year-old DiVincenzo is widely expected to opt out after significantly outperforming that contract number over the course of his one year in Golden State.

Seven Warriors Bound For NBA Free Agency This Offseason

Other notable Warriors hitting free agency this summer are big man JaMychal Green, who has been a moderate addition at best to the roster this year in 14 minutes per game off the bench, and veteran Andre Iguodala, who is expected to retire after this year’s playoff run concludes. Iguodala is currently sidelined with a broken left wrist he sustained in March.

New additions Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb are restricted free agents this offseason, as is Lester Quinones. Jerome and Lamb have both been contributors this year, averaging 18.1 minutes and 19.3 minutes per game, respectively. Quinones, a rookie, appeared in just four regular season games for the Warriors and averaged 4.5 minutes per contest.