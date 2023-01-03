Draymond Green Airs Out Former Player Over ‘Lame as F***’ Warriors Complaints

For the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have been the most dominant team in the league – by a mile. They’ve won four of the last eight NBA Championships and have been to the Finals in six of the last eight seasons. Needless to say, the core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have established themselves as one of the greatest of all time.

But they had some help along the way. For three dominant years, Kevin Durant joined those three in Golden State, winning two titles in the process. Not everyone was too happy with the team-up, though. On a recent edition of his podcast, Point Forward, former NBA player Evan Turner called it “lame.” But Green responded to that claim with a friendly jab.

“Let me start by saying this is the only soundbite of this whole episode that I’ve heard. So I have no context,” Green wrote on Instagram. “Dominating is lame? This sounds like someone who got they ass kicked often! Good work fellas.”

Dray on Evan Turner’s comments on latest @pointforward podcast pic.twitter.com/4NLpaMnbnq — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 31, 2022

Turner hosts his podcast alongside Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala, who was on all of Golden State’s title teams alongside Curry, Thompson, and Green.

This was Turner’s full comment:

“Y’all won a lot of championships, but it was lame as f***,” Turner said. “For four or five years, there was a media run. And there was a hype train of a franchise running through, which were the Warriors. That was [Durant] doing that. You know what I mean? There were just certain points where it just seemed unfair. We’re not knocking it – to each their own – but it was just like you had to wait until this narrative ended in the moment of history.”

The KD era Warriors were "lame" and "unfair," according to PF co-host @thekidet. 👀 HE SAID WHAT HE SAID. Now, tune in and hear why he, with no disrespect intended, said it. 🔊 🍎 https://t.co/QfoSq8FyV3

🔵 https://t.co/luVrFyoXlA pic.twitter.com/B6YaS8DYsW — Point Forward (@pointforward) December 29, 2022

As Turner said, there was no malintent meant behind his comments, but for a long while in the NBA, it just seemed as though the Warriors making the Finals was a predetermined fact.

Steve Kerr Details Future of Warriors Big 3

While the trio of Curry, Green, and Thompson have accomplished a lot of great things together, they can’t play forever. There will be a time when all three step away from the game and retire, and at that point, they will move on to new ventures.

In an interview with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, head coach Steve Kerr tried to predict where they would be in 20 years.

“Draymond will be coaching in the NBA,” Kerr said. “He’s going to get away from playing, he’ll retire, he’ll go into TV for a while, he’ll be wildly successful. And then he’s gonna get bored because he’s gonna miss the competition. So he’s gonna go coach. Steph will be on the senior tour playing golf. And Klay will be sailing around the world, and nobody will be able to find him.”

Where will Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all be in 20 years? Here's Steve Kerr's guess pic.twitter.com/XMjLcwBfjm — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) December 27, 2022

‘Pretty Strong’ Chance Draymond Green Leaves Warriors

Kerr’s predictions may have to wait a while to come true, but there are some questions regarding Green’s immediate future with the team. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there is a “pretty strong” chance that Green will leave the Warriors at the end of the current contract.

“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.”