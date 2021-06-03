Draymond Drops Fearless Guarantee For Warriors’ Comeback Season

The Golden State Warriors spent the last two years outside the NBA Playoffs looking in due to major injuries to their two best players.

On Wednesday, the team’s third star made a bold declaration about how next season will turn out with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson once again patrolling the backcourt in tandem.

The ever-outspoken Draymond Green, who is never lacking for confidence, participated in an

“Ask Me Anything” session with Bleacher Report on Wednesday, June 2. The first question asked via Twitter was about how far Green believes his Warriors squad can venture into the postseason with the return of Thompson to the starting lineup.

In typical fashion, Green did not mince words.

“I think we’ll win the Finals again next year,” Green responded. “Zero doubt.”

Warriors Big Three Will Be Whole For First Time in Years With Thompson’s Return

Green’s excitement and optimism are each warranted. Golden State appeared in five consecutive NBA Finals prior to the last two injury-marred campaigns. They won three titles.

However, in the last Finals game the team played during June of 2018, Thompson went down with an ACL tear. Early the following season, when it was already known Thompson was unlikely to return, Curry broke his left hand. But while the point guard struggled through the busted bone to get back on the court, Thompson suffered another gut-wrenching setback.

He tore his Achilles tendon in November and the Warriors’ plans for a return to greatness were put on hold for another full season. Now, after two years floating in relative basketball purgatory, Golden State appears primed for another run at a title.

The team’s big three will be reunited on the hardwood eventually, though it is unlikely Thompson will see the court in the early portion of the season. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said as much to the media at the team’s end-of-the-year meeting.

When he does come back, Thompson told the entire NBA to be on notice.

“We fought through a lot of adversity this season, and it will pay dividends next season when we make another run at it,” Thompson wrote on Instagram following Golden State’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament.

“While our season comes to an end, mine (is) just getting started, and I’ve never been hungrier. I TRULY BELIEVE my best ball lies ahead of me,” he continued. “We ain’t done, I promise you that.”

Warriors Will Face Gauntlet Along Road Back to NBA Championship

The Western Conference may not be as top heavy as it has been in recent years, but the parity out west is arguably greater than it has been in years.

The Warriors were the top team left out of the NBA Playoffs on that side of the bracket this postseason. The perennially competent Utah Jazz and the young, dynamic Phoenix Suns sat atop the conference rankings as the playoffs began. The Denver Nuggets, with the likely MVP in Nikola Jokic, are also defined by young stardom.

Then, of course, there is Luka Doncic in Dallas and the stalwart Portland Trailblazers led by Damian Lillard. The Grizzlies are an up and coming squad likely to improve year to year with more experience. And let’s not forget the aging yet still dynamic duos in Los Angeles; Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers.

If healthy, the Warriors boast arguably the best three players on any team in the packed Western Conference. But it should be noted all of them are on the wrong side of 30.

Injuries actually may help Golden State’s chances to get back to the Finals next year, as they led to the draft pick that became rookie James Wiseman and created opportunities this year for young role players to see valuable minutes in big games down the stretch.

But even if everything breaks Golden State’s way, they may still have to face what is perhaps the best iteration of the NBA’s super teams in the Brooklyn Nets. Regardless of circumstances, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving will be tough to top, especially with a solid supporting cast that includes Joe Harris and Blake Griffin, and is likely to remain largely in place next season.

In fact, the Nets are Green’s pick to win the title this season, which he also revealed to Bleacher Report on Wednesday.

“Somebody gonna have to prove me wrong,” Green said.