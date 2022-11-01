Draymond Green Sounds Off on Warriors Problem Amid Struggles

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been living up to expectations so far this season. They are 3-4 on the year and have one of the worst defenses in the league. One of the primary reasons behind that? Fouling. They’ve been fouling a lot.

Golden State has averaged 23.1 personal fouls through their first seven games, which ranks 26th in the NBA. And to make matters worse, they’re giving up 28.6 foul shots per contest, too, which is the second-most of any team in the league.

On Tuesday, star forward Draymond Green spoke about the issue, stating that the fouling has forced them to play against a set defense. He said that playing against that sort of defense this early in the season is a major problem.

“What we know is the fouling is a problem,” Green said. “Fouling way too much. And so, in turn, you’re playing against a set defense every time. And when you’re facing a set defense – in game 70 it’s hard to play against a set defense every play. In game seven? It’s way harder. There’s no continuity, and you’re still figuring the offense out.”

Green is currently averaging 3.4 fouls per game, which is the most on the team. He’s followed on the list by Andrew Wiggins (3.0), Jordan Poole (2.6), and Kevon Looney (2.6).

Solution to Problems This Season

In addition, Green also offered a solution to their problems this season, and it has to do with the fouling issue. He said that they need to play with more pace, but in order to do that, they have to foul less.

Green noted that by playing quicker, getting stops, or even allowing the other team to make a shot, they would be able to play faster.

“You can help yourself with that with pace,” Green explained. “But if you’re always fouling, then you can’t get the pace of the game where you want to get the pace. And so, all I know’s that’s a huge area where we can improve on the defensive end is just defending without fouling. Making guys make shots. And if they make the shot, we can still get out and push the ball. But when we’re fouling, we’re facing the same defense every play, and that’s tough.”

Even if the opponent makes a shot, the Warriors would still be able to get the ball and start running in transition. The issue comes when the fouls start coming in. If they foul, then the other team gets a chance to set their defense, which slows down the game.

Coach Sounds Off on Fouling

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also spoke about the fouling, stating that it’s the biggest problem the Warriors are facing this season and the primary reason they’re losing.

“I always talk about the game being connected, and it just feels like we’re putting ourselves in tough spots offensively, and then that translates to defense, and then we’re late in either in transition or on rotations, and we just can’t stop fouling,” Kerr explained. “Thirty-eight more free throws tonight, we talk about it every day, but something has to click with our guys.”

It’s only been seven games, but until the Warriors start defending without fouling, they will likely continue to struggle.