Warriors Star Draymond Green Spotted Working Out in New Jersey

Despite just winning their fourth championship in the last eight years, all of the news around the Golden State Warriors is revolving around anything but that. Instead, discussions are all about the impending financial issues they could face in the next two seasons.

With four of their core players being due extensions in the immediate future, there are some concerns that the Warriors may be unable to keep their roster together. But as those rumors continue to swirl, Draymond Green is seemingly on a small international tour.

Green may not be working out with other NBA teams, but he was seen training in the gear of an international squad. According to Basket News, Green was spotted working out with Galatasaray Nef of the Turkish BSL, as he was invited by their coach.

“The Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is in Istanbul. Invited by the head coach of Galatasaray Istanbul, Andreas Pistolis, Green has worked out wearing the Galatasaray jersey,” Basket News reported.

Draymond Green worked out wearing a Galatasaray jersey👀 The Warriors forward was invited to workout at the Sinan Erdem Dome during his stay in Istanbul:https://t.co/Ft7DBRoZZz — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 22, 2022

Basket News also noted that Green was there hosting a training session.

‘Green Temporarily Took Off’ Warriors Jersey

While Green’s presence in another team’s gear doesn’t mean anything, especially in this context, Basket News did make sure to emphasize that point, explaining that he held a training session while he was in Istanbul and also mentioning the recent rumblings that Green could demand a max contract.

“Greens temporarily took off the Warriors’ jersey and put on Galatasaray’s. The 4-time NBA champion performed an individual training session at the Sinan Erdem Dome on the occasion of his presence in Istanbul.

“Last season, the 4-time NBA All-Star averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7 assists per game.

“Recently there were rumors that Green might look to sign a max contract elsewhere if the Warriors do not offer him one,” wrote Basket News

These rumors fall in line with the thought process of Heavy.com’s NBA insider, Steve Bulpett.

Bulpett: Green Could Be ‘Out the Door First’

When posed with the question of which Warriors star would leave first, Bulpett reluctantly answered Green. He doesn’t believe Green, Stephen Curry, or Klay Thompson will be departing anytime soon, but since he had to choose, he went with the first of those three options.

“I frankly don’t see any of them departing any time soon, so this could be a little like worrying about what to wear to the prom before you’ve even found a date. But … ye ask and we answer.

“So my educated guess would be Draymond out the door first,” Bulpett wrote.

As for his reasoning, Bulpett stated that Curry isn’t leaving, Thompson is likely to stick around after his current deal, and most notably, Green’s financial demands could get in the way.

“Like Klay, Draymond is 32 and has two years remaining on his contract, but the numbers are far more manageable ($25.8 and $27.6 million) and the second year is a player option. In the mind’s eye, it’s hard to picture Green playing anywhere else, but the Warriors, heavily burdened by the luxury tax, have to be hoping one or more of their young frontcourt types can emerge and provide meaningful minutes (particularly on defense) at a better cost,” said Bulpett.

So again, Green working out in Istanbul doesn’t mean anything but keep an eye out for his contract situation in the coming years.