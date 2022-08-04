Warriors’ Draymond Green Makes Bold Prediction About His Career

Draymond Green is quite confident about his Hall of Fame resume, and the Golden State Warriors star isn’t afraid to share it.

Green took to Instagram on August 4 to share a graphic that laid out some of his career accomplishments and a message about his chances of one day being enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Green has not been shy about assessing his own career in the past, once claiming that he is the greatest defensive player in the NBA’s history.

Green’s Accomplishments

The graphic, which Green shared in his Instagram story, showed off some of Green’s resume and the boast “HOF BOUND!”

The graphic noted that Green is one of four players in NBA history to lead their franchise in career playoff rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. The others are LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, and Kevin Garnett with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The graphic showed that Green has 31 career triple-doubles, with the Warriors going 30-1 in those games. It added his career field goal percentage last season — 52.5%, the highest mark of his career — and noted that he has made seven NBA All-Defensive team honors.

Draymond considers himself the greatest defender in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/CyhRqS4hFT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2021

Green has boasted about his Hall of Fame resume in the past. Back in 2021, he staked a claim as the best defensive player in league history.

“I think I’m the best defender to ever play in the NBA,” Green said on the “Dubs Talk” podcast, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I stand by that. I’d put myself up against anyone.”

Green explained why he believes he’s the best ever, saying he has unique defensive vision.

“I also think I view the game a lot differently than most people view the game because I think I just see it from a different perspective,” Green said. “I think when you look at the things that make a good defender: Reaction time, toughness, being able to see the picture long before it develops, and most importantly, in order to finish a defensive possession, you got to rebound, and I think I rebound well.”

Another Honor for Green

While there may be a wait before Green has a chance to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame, he will be getting another honor this year for his college career. Michigan State University announced that he will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in September. Green is the all-time leader school leader with 1,096 career rebounds, and one of only three players in Michigan State history to reach both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Green said he was honored to be in the company of other great Spartans.