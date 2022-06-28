Warriors’ Draymond Green Insults Kendrick Perkins with Slur; Perkins Claps Back

It would not be a normal week without Draymond Green stirring things up. It has not even been two weeks, but the Golden State Warriors’ forward is spending his time picking other battles.

On June 26’s edition of the Draymond Green Show, the bombastic veteran hammered the media for creating ridiculous narratives that hurt the reputation of players. Green starts off going after the talking media heads on television, but then he turns his attention to a specific former NBA player and calls him out by name.

“It is the smallest edge that wins someone the NBA Finals,” said Green. “And because of all these dumb talking heads that never done it, they don’t understand it, even the one that has done it don’t acts like he’s done it because he’s an idiot and a moron and wasn’t really that good of a player. I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins, by the way.”

This would have been pretty insulting to most people, but Green took it a step further and escalated the tension.

“Kendrick Perkins, you act like this clown [Skip Bayless] and it is baffling to me because he could never be you,” continued Green. “Do you know why he could never be you? Because he has never done it. You go around acting like him. You don’t have to do that buddy, you played. You did it, go talk about it. Or can you not? I hope that you can. With all these hot takes you make, you should be able to. You don’t have to act like that man. You went from being an enforcer to a c–n, how does that happen?”

Green accuses Perkins of trying to play a fake character on television and selling out. It probably would have been fine, but Green went ahead and used a slur to describe Perkins.

For what it’s worth, Green knows how it is to work in the media. Chaos and semantics are what make the media cycle glow, and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Kendrick Perkins Goes Off on Draymond Green’s Insult

In a since-deleted post on Twitter, Perkins responded with vitriol. He went on a two-minute response that started by asking why Green was focused on these things when he just won a title.

“What the f— wrong with you? Didn’t you just win your fourth championship? What the f— you worried about me for? You mad? You mad cause I’m doing it my way and it’s happened to work?”

Perkins continues and accuses Green of being all talk and no action. The 2009 champion even goes as far as to say other players would confirm what he is saying about Green.

“Here’s the thing. We all know, Dog. We all know. You’re all bark and no bite. We know this. The NBA brothers know this. A lot of them are talking behind your back with the whispers. They know this. They know you’re not gonna do nothing. This is proven. This is fact. Stop with all the tough talk.”

Perkins was visibly upset in his video, and it seems like this may be more serious than just a play of words. After all, Perkins was quite an animated player on the court, and Green using a slur at Perkins seems to have triggered the big man.

Both Have Past History

Back in the second round against the Memphis Grizzlies, Green called out Perkins postgame for criticizing his play and for the ‘gospel’ Green says. This is when Green first publicly called out Perkins for what he was saying on television.

Not surprisingly, Perkins fired back calling Green ‘ugly’ because the Dubs forward had called Perkins an ‘ogre’.

At that time, it did not seem like much, but after Green used a slur at Perkins, it seems personal at this point. The fact Perkins took the video down because of his employer seems like this isn’t a show-and-tell sort of playful conflict.