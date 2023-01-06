Draymond Green Calls Out Ja Morant After Subtle Jab at Warriors

Until the end of the year, the Golden State Warriors are still the NBA Champions. It’s only been a few months since they bested the Boston Celtics in the Finals, capturing their fourth title in eight years, but so far this season, they haven’t lived up to expectations.

They find themselves battling in the Play-In race midway through the season while the Memphis Grizzlies, who the Warriors have developed a rivalry with, fight for positioning at the top of the West. Ja Morant said that he’s not worried about anyone in the Western Conference, but Draymond Green had some thoughts about that claim.

“I know everybody wanted to hear what I have to say about Ja’s take,” Green said on the latest edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. “I think you all know how I feel about that. I got a lot of love and respect for Ja — young leader that makes his guys believe whatever he believes, and that’s a very powerful thing as a leader. He got that. He’s had it since day one and you could see it glaringly noticeable since the time he stepped foot in Memphis. I’m not sure he can quite make his guys believe that one, which is, ‘I’m fine in the West.’ You are fine, Ja. You are. But the Warriors [are] in the West now, champ. So yes, you are fine, Ja. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, that’s a topic for another day.”

Golden State has met Memphis in the postseason two years in a row. The Grizzlies knocked the Warriors out of the Play-In two years ago, and last season, Golden State got revenge, taking down Morant and Memphis in the second round of the playoffs.

So far this year, it’s been a different story, as the Grizzlies have wildly outperformed the Grizzlies. But with Stephen Curry returning from injury at some point in the next couple of weeks, Golden State still has time to make a push.

Ja Morant Sends Message to Struggling Warriors

The two teams faced off on Christmas Day, with the Warriors earning a victory despite their injuries. Ahead of the contest, however, Morant sent a message to Golden State. He recognizes that they’re still the champions, but he also wants the Warriors to know that Memphis is coming for them.

“Obviously, it’s the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so you know, we always want to get our lick back,” Morant told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “Everybody knows what Golden State means to the game of basketball these last couple years. They’re the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they’re still one of the top teams in this league and can get going pretty fast. Wishing everybody to a speedy recovery and after that a healthy season.”

Kevon Looney Calls Out Grizzlies for Trash Talk

The Warriors talked their trash, too, and big man Kevon Looney talked about the back-and-forth after their win on Christmas. The two teams went at it, barking at one another. Looney said that the Warriors were more than happy to match Memphis’ energy.

“We’ve got a lot of petty people on this team,” he said. “They live for people to talk and do all that extra stuff. It just makes the game a lot more fun.”