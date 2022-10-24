Draymond Green Sends Strong Message to Warriors Youngster

After winning their season opener, the Golden State Warriors dropped their second game to the Denver Nuggets. It was a tightly-contested contest, but in the end, Golden State fell just short of a victory, as Nikola Jokic stole the show with a triple-double.

Stephen Curry and his 34 points tried his hardest to will Golden State to a victory, but they were just unable to slow down the Nuggets’ efficient offensive onslaught. That being said, an interesting storyline emerged from the contest.

At the end of the third quarter, James Wiseman contested a shot by Bones Hyland but ultimately picked up an ill-timed foul. Afterward, Draymond Green was seen coaching the youngster, and he was asked about the moment after the game.

“Just telling him – a guy his size, lateral movement is irrelevant,” Green said. “So, you’re trying to slide with these guards, you don’t need to slide with them. Move up and back. So, if you move up and back, it allows him to use his strength, which is his size. But anytime, as a big, when you get into sliding with a guard – Bones [Hyland] is shifty as hell. Bones is tough for anybody to guard one-on-one, just with his shiftiness. I was just telling him, use your length. But the way you can use that length is going up and back, not side to side. Side to side, then you start turning your body and all of those things because your’e trying to keep up. The speed of these guards and the trickiness. Just some different things that he’ll continue to pick up as he goes.”

Draymond Green spent the quarter break after this James Wiseman failed verticality attempt last night showing Wiseman positioning.

"A guy his size, lateral movement is irrelevant. You're trying to slide with these guards. You don’t need to slide with them. Just move up and back." pic.twitter.com/OvhwVD1Ua5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 22, 2022

Wiseman is playing in his third NBA season, but he missed all of last year (and most of his rookie year) due to injury. So in reality, this is almost like a second rookie season for the big man.

Green Expects Wiseman to Learn as He Goes

Due to his youth, it’s unfair to expect Wiseman to be a complete player from the jump. He’ll have to learn things as he goes, and Green made note of that in his response.

“Overall, I think he’s doing an incredible job,” Green continued. “He’s continuing to grow and get better. He’s starting to use his voice more and more. But, quite frankly, I think this was his 35th NBA game. Something like that. So, he’ll keep getting that experience, and it’s on myself and Loon [Kevon Looney] to make sure we continue to help him and teach him.”

At just 21 years old, Wiseman still has a ton of potential, and this year, it looks like he’ll finally have a real chance to reach said potential.

Wiseman Discusses Road to Recovery

During the offseason, Wiseman spoke about the emotional road to recovery he endured while recovering from his injury.

“It [the recovery process] actually lit some more fire inside of me,” Wiseman told Madeline Kenney of The Mercury News. “It actually made [my love for the game] better in a good way because I missed the game so much so it just made my ambition grow, or get stronger.”

James Wiseman's long, 'emotional' injury rehab journey — and where he goes from here https://t.co/kacKvmq74V via @mercnews — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) August 15, 2022

With a clean bill of health, Wiseman will finally have a chance to show the world what he can do. And Green will be there to mentor him as the season goes on.