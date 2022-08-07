Warriors’ Draymond Green Still Living Rent-Free in Grizzlies Star’s Head

The Golden State Warriors‘ triumphant NBA Finals series against the Celtics may be the first thing that comes to mind about the club’s 2021-22 championship run but, make no mistake — Round 2 versus Memphis was a series to remember.

Especially if you’re a member of the Grizzlies, apparently.

Nearly three months after the Dubs dropped Ja Morant and Co. to advance to the Western Conference Finals, it would seem that the wounds of the Beale Street bunch’s dismissal still run deep. We’ve seen plenty of chatter from Grizzlies players in the press, of course, but now there’s evidence that they’re still talking about it behind the scenes, too.

As revealed in a TikTok post from Grizz big man Jaren Jackson Jr, quotes from a certain outspoken Warriors All-Star are being used as blackboard material to this very day.

Draymond Quote Posted in Grizz Weight Room

Jackson, who averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last season, clearly has designs on coming back better than ever in 2022-23 after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in June. The former No. 4 overall pick just posted a video of himself hitting the weights along with the caption, “Obstacles are the cost of Greatness.”

However, he didn’t just show footage of himself getting his reps in. At one point, the uploaded clip cut to a lingering shot of a blackboard in the Grizzlies’ weight room, upon which a quote from Draymond Green was inscribed.

It read: “Memphis is going to get their reality check.”

The quote can be traced back to Green’s recent appearance on a live edition of JJ Redick’s podcast, The Old Man & the Three, during which the four-time All-Star commented on the hubris the Grizzlies have shown despite coming up short against the Warriors.

And while Jackson and the Grizz are clearly trying to spin it into some kind of sleight, Green’s full quote on the matter is actually far less nefarious.

Green Actually Appreciates the Attitude

During his appearance on the pod, Green was asked by Redick’s co-host, Tommy Alter, whether he thought that the public smack talk from the Grizz was earned or if the plucky upstarts needed to show more respect. The veteran baller notably took the high road with his response.

“Oh no, I love it! I think it’s absolutely incredible. I love them talking,” Green said. “I think it’s great.”

As he sees it, the Grizzlies simply don’t have the same frame of reference as a perennial title contender like the Warriors. He wasn’t knocking them at all, just noting that they haven’t been through what Green and his teammates have over the course of the last decade.

He expects that they’ll soon find out, though.

“I’ve spoken on the podcast before about Memphis being oblivious to the situation like

they’re not serious, and it’s not an insult — it’s actually a compliment. They’re young and they don’t know how big these moments are, so they’re just oblivious to it,” Green said.

“Those young guys, they’re unfazed by anything and a large part of the reason that they’re unfazed is because they just don’t understand how big the moment is… I think now they’re going to get their reality check and it’s not that they won’t still be able to win — they may still be able to win — but they’re going to realize how much harder it is…”

Pretty innocent remarks from Green but if the Grizz want to use them to get juiced, more power to them.

