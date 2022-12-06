Warriors Star Addresses Rumors About Joining Lakers

Ever since the incident with him and Jordan Poole, there have been rumors circling Draymond Green and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The veteran star is due for an extension soon, and the team will need to make some tough decisions.

One popular rumor connected him to the Los Angeles Lakers due to his close friendship with superstar LeBron James. However, during a Q&A with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green put those rumors to rest, noting that he’s “never said” he wanted to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I never said that,” Green explained. “People can say what they want. I’m also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don’t react to things just because somebody said it.”

Green has been putting together a solid season for the Warriors this year, having appeared in 22 of the team’s 24 games, playing 30.9 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 8.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 58.5% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports in late October described Green as “following LeBron like a puppy dog,” connecting him to the Lakers.

“The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could get to Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have — send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

Green Would Like to Stay With Warriors

Despite the constant rumors, Green told Spears that he finds the idea of retiring with the Warriors very appealing.

“It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team,” Green said. “You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away. So, absolutely I’d be interested in that.”

The star has spent his entire career in Golden State thus far – all 11 seasons.

Green Not Worried About Contract

As far as his impending contract extension, he also said that he’s not worried about that.

“No, not at all,” Green revealed. “I have a great agent [Rich Paul]. The best agent in the business. That’s why you align yourself with an incredible agent, because they handle the business. I play basketball. That’s what I want.”

Whether or not Green ends up staying with the Warriors for the rest of his career is yet to be seen, but it seems like he’s very open to the idea.