Warriors’ Draymond Green Sounds Off on Jordan Poole’s Contract After Fight

The Golden State Warriors are in quite the pickle. After the initial reports of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle came out, it seemed like everything was under control. The team spoke about the matter, and everyone made it seem as though it would be handled internally.

But now that the video of the incident has been leaked, everything has changed. The video shows Green effectively knocking out Poole after the two got into a confrontation and Poole pushed Green. Now, Golden State and Green have to face the music.

It’s unknown whether or not there will be any significant action taken by the team, but Green has revealed his thoughts on the matter. In addition to apologizing, Green made sure to note that the situation had nothing to do with money.

“I can assure you I don’t count other people’s pockets. The way I was raised, that is simply hating on another man’s situation,” Green said.

There were rumors going around that the issue between Green and Poole had to do with their upcoming contract situations. Both are in need of contract extensions, and soon, the Warriors will have to decide which players they want to keep around and which they will let go. It’s looking like they can’t pay everybody.

As mentioned, Green also took the time to publicly apologize for the situation.

Green: ‘I Was Wrong for My Actions’

After the video went viral, there were a ton of different takes on the matter. Multiple NBA players sounded off on the subject, some condemning Green’s actions and some brushing it off as a normal occurrence.

Regardless, Green said that he’s apologized to Poole and his family and says that the whole situation is extremely embarrassing.

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday. For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan,” Green said. “There is a huge embarrassment that comes with that not only for myself for committing the action. But the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with, the team has to deal with, the organization has to deal with and his family.”

It could be a while until Green makes amends with his teammates, as based on various reactions throughout the organization, no one is very happy with him at the moment. And it’s hard to blame them. He took things to the next level with the punch.

As far as the video leak, Green isn’t too happy with that.

Green: ‘I Thought It Was B*******’

When the situation was initially reported, there was no evidence. It was simply a report that Green and Poole got into it and Green “forcefully struck” Poole. However, now that the video is out, everyone knows what went down.

Green said that he’s pissed off that the video got leaked.

“What did I think of the fact of the video leaking — if I’m being 100% honest I thought it was b*******. When we are working on our sets they don’t leak,” Green said. “When I’m coaching everyone up, that doesn’t leak. I thought it was bulls**t that the video leaked.”

Green said that he’s going to step away from the team for a few days to recalibrate, and after that, the future is unclear.